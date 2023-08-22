Eva Chen Launches Sustainable Kids’ Clothing Line With H&M Just in Time for Back-to-school Season

Eva Chen has teamed with H&M to create kids’ clothing that’s both stylish and sustainable. The former magazine editor and Instagram’s current head of fashion partnerships chatted with WWD about the upcoming line, which will be available in select H&M stores and on its website starting Sept. 7.

“I’m really proud of the collection that we’ve put together and the pieces that we made,” Chen told WWD. “It was really about creating clothes that are meant to be handed down.”

Chen has three children with her husband, film producer Thomas Bannister. For her first collaboration with H&M, the tech executive was drawn to clothing that stands the test of time.

Eva Chen with her children Tao, River and Ren. H&M

“I wanted to design pieces that would be ones that you can re-wear, that you would re-gift and that other kids could wear,” she said.

That is partially why Chen was interested in creating a gender-neutral kids’ line. She also wanted to channel her own children’s playful approach to styling.

“Kids aren’t as self-conscious about the way they dress,” Chen explained. “My daughter Ren, who’s 8, will joyfully mix and match prints and wear two different colored socks.”

This sense of joy is evident in the collection’s jade and lavender color scheme. These poppy shades are balanced out with lots of washed denim, something Chen called “a true neutral.”

Priced from $12.99 to $59.99, the Eva Chen x H&M collection includes tops, bottoms, outerwear and accessories inspired by Chen’s favorite fashion era, the ’90s.

“It’s very much my definition of what I found cool when I was growing up,” Chen said. “I wanted the collection to feel classic but without being stuffy, and timeless while feeling modern at the same time.”

In tune with H&M’s pledge to use 100 percent sustainably sourced materials by 2030, items from Chen’s kids’ range are crafted from recycled cotton and polyester, as well as Tencel Lyocell, a fabric made from eucalyptus trees.

Eva Chen x H&M

The retailer also partnered with Slow Factory, a nonprofit dedicated to climate justice and human rights, to advise the manufacturing of Chen’s collection.

“They’ve been with us every step of the way to make sure that what we’re doing is truly sustainable,” Chen elaborated. “It was really important to me that every decision we made was a conscious one, all while being joyful for children and for parents as they’re purchasing it.”