What to Know About Evanescence’s ‘Fallen’ Makeup Palette Collection With HipDot: Shimmering Blue Eye Shadows and Restock Details

It’s been 20 years since the release of the “Fallen” album by Evanescence. To celebrate, the band has partnered with cosmetics incubator HipDot on an anniversary collection that takes inspiration from its cover art.

The collection released last week and quickly sold out of the signature eye shadow palette, but the brand is now offering consumers an opportunity to sign up on hipdot.com for restock alert notifications. The companion set of pins are still available for $18.

The collaboration includes the Evanescence Fallen Palette, which retails for $22 and comes packaged like the band’s original “Fallen” CD case. Evanescence’s lead vocalist Amy Lee is seen on the cover with her signature black hair and sharp eyeliner.

Evanescence at the Revolver Golden Gods Award Show on April 11, 2012 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

HipDot said in a statement that the eye shadow palette is inspired by the cover art of the album, and the cool blue tones evoke the album’s lyrics.

The shades, which are vegan and designed for all skin tones, are named after the song titles featured on the hit album:



Going Under: The shade is a pigmented, bright white color that shimmers.

Haunted: A bright blue/silver-toned shadow color that gives off a foil-like appearance.

Bring Me to Life: A matte shade with a muted blue-gray tone.

Everybody’s Fool: Channeling denim jeans, the shade is a matte dark blue.

My Immortal: A vibrant royal blue shade with a foil effect.

Taking Over: A periwinkle color with a touch of gray, and a foil effect.

Imaginary: A deep royal blue shade with a dash of shimmering glitter.

Hello: The shade channels dark tones in a classic black matte color.