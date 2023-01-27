×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Confident on Chinese Recovery

Business

At Retail, Pink Slips Start to Surface

Beauty

Beauty Brands Eye TikTok Bans, Gen Z Reacts With Eye Roll

What to Know About Evanescence’s ‘Fallen’ Makeup Palette Collection With HipDot: Shimmering Blue Eye Shadows and Restock Details

The band collaborated with the cosmetics brand on a collection celebrating the 20th anniversary of the "Fallen" album.

Evanescence, singer Amy Lee during Evanescence Photo Session at private photo studio in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Annamaria DiSanto/WireImage)
Evanescence singer Amy Lee. WireImage

It’s been 20 years since the release of the “Fallen” album by Evanescence. To celebrate, the band has partnered with cosmetics incubator HipDot on an anniversary collection that takes inspiration from its cover art.

The collection released last week and quickly sold out of the signature eye shadow palette, but the brand is now offering consumers an opportunity to sign up on hipdot.com for restock alert notifications. The companion set of pins are still available for $18.

The collaboration includes the Evanescence Fallen Palette, which retails for $22 and comes packaged like the band’s original “Fallen” CD case. Evanescence’s lead vocalist Amy Lee is seen on the cover with her signature black hair and sharp eyeliner.

Related Galleries

Evanescence at the Revolver Golden Gods Award Show on April 11, 2012 in Los Angeles.
Evanescence at the Revolver Golden Gods Award Show on April 11, 2012 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

HipDot said in a statement that the eye shadow palette is inspired by the cover art of the album, and the cool blue tones evoke the album’s lyrics.

The shades, which are vegan and designed for all skin tones, are named after the song titles featured on the hit album:

Going Under: The shade is a pigmented, bright white color that shimmers.
Haunted: A bright blue/silver-toned shadow color that gives off a foil-like appearance.
Bring Me to Life: A matte shade with a muted blue-gray tone.
Everybody’s Fool: Channeling denim jeans, the shade is a matte dark blue.
My Immortal: A vibrant royal blue shade with a foil effect.
Taking Over: A periwinkle color with a touch of gray, and a foil effect.
Imaginary: A deep royal blue shade with a dash of shimmering glitter.
Hello: The shade channels dark tones in a classic black matte color.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Hot Summer Bags

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Evanescence's Makeup Palette Eyeshadow x HipDot Collection: How to Buy

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad