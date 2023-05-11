×
Mugler H&M Collection Guide: The Clothing, the Inspiration, the Models and How to Shop

The collaboration between the luxury French brand and the Swedish retailer dropped on Thursday.

Mugler H&M collection, models, campaign, clothing
H&M Mugler Collection: What to Know About the Clothes, Models & More
H&M Mugler Collection: What to Know About the Clothes, Models & More
H&M Mugler Collection: What to Know About the Clothes, Models & More
H&M Mugler Collection: What to Know About the Clothes, Models & More
For those waiting in high anticipation for the Mugler H&M collaboration to drop, enjoy a sigh of relief. The collaboration has officially gone live on H&M’s website.

The collection is the latest in H&M’s series of partnering with luxury brands. Past designer collaborations have included Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Moschino, Maison Margiela, Balmain, Isabel Marant, Comme des Garçons, Lanvin, Versace, Simone Rocha and Giambattista Valli.

The collaboration is also accompanied by a look book and campaign, featuring models ranging from Jerry Hall to Aweng Chuol.

WWD has a guide on what to know and how to shop the new Mugler H&M collaboration.

Where can I buy the Mugler H&M collaboration?

Mugler H&M is available on H&M’s website, hm.com, and in 120 stores globally as of Thursday. Price points for the collection range from $49.99 to $749.

Mugler x H&M clothing collection
Mugler H&M campaign.

What products are featured in the collection?

The collection offers menswear, womenswear and gender-fluid accessories. The collaboration features many of Mugler’s signature house codes. Details on the women’s pieces include oversize shoulders, cinched waists and spiral multiseaming. The menswear assortment is heavy on sharp tailoring, leather and padded shoulders.

True to Mugler’s signature aesthetic, there is a lot of black in the collection, but there is also the occasional pop of color, like the forest green trenchcoat and neon body-con suits. The collection also offers an array of gender-fluid accessories, including sheer gloves, tights, bags, scarves and jewelry ranging in shapes from teardrops to the signature Mugler star.

There are also reworked archival pieces designed by Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader.

Mugler x H&M clothing collection
Mugler H&M campaign.

Who stars in the campaign?

There is both a look book and a music video in honor of the collaboration. The cast includes Jerry Hall, Connie Fleming, Mariacarla Boscono, Anna Ewers, Ariish Wol, Sora Choi, Imaan Hammam, Selena Forrest, Lidia Judickaite, Yilan Hua, Aweng Chuol, Amaarae, Eartheater, Arca, Xu Meen, Luthando Ngema, Cheikh Diakhate and Fernando Lindez.

