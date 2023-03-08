×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel RTW Fall 2023

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari’s New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Business

Inspirational Women Leaders Share an Important Common Link

How to Watch the Versace Fashion Show Los Angeles Livestream Free: What You Need to Know

Versace's fall 2023 runway show has been rescheduled to Thursday due to weather conditions.

Versace RTW Spring 2023
Rahi Chadda
Marina Majoie
Gottmik
Madison Bailey
View ALL 23 Photos

This fashion month, Versace decided to take its talents on the road and show its men’s and women’s fall 2023 collection in Los Angeles. The show, originally set for Friday, will now be held Thursday at 5 p.m. PT.

While scoring a ticket to Versace’s runway show is typically reserved for a selected list of invitees ranging from celebrities to fashion editors, there are still ways to view Versace’s latest collection. WWD has provided a how-to guide on how to stream Versace’s fall 2023 runway show.

Why did Versace change the date of its runway show?

Due to adverse weather conditions expected on its original date of March 10, Versace has moved its runway show to March 9.

Related Galleries

Where to watch the Versace livestream?

Eager Versace fans who want to tune into the action in real-time can sign up for Versace’s email list, which will give them access to exclusive Versace.com. The show is also expected to broadcast via Instagram Live on the brand’s Instagram account.

Why is Versace showing now?

In a statement issued last year when Versace announced plans to show in Los Angeles, creative director Donatella Versace said, “For me, Hollywood is both a place and a state of mind. It’s about storytelling and magic, power and vulnerability, creativity and emotional expression. It’s a perfect place for Versace. I can’t wait to go back.”

Versace’s show also comes two days before the annual Oscars ceremony, and Versace is a known red carpet favorite. The show will likely lure in some of the designer’s best celebrity clients.

Who is confirmed to attend and walk the runway?

While the guest list for the runway show hasn’t been released, in the past the runway show has attracted A-list guests, including Lily James, Normani and Madison Bailey.

Models who have worked for Versace in recent shows have included Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton and Emily Ratajkowski.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad