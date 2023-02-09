Skip to main content
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 9, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Coolidge Gets ‘Sticky’ in E.l.f. Cosmetics’ First Super Bowl Ad

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress will promote the brand's signature Power Grip Primer.

Earlier this month, E.l.f. Cosmetics announced it would air the brand’s first TV commercial during the Super Bowl. The commercial is cowritten by “The White Lotus” creator Mike White and highlights the brand’s viral Power Grip Primer.

E.l.f. looked to another “White Lotus” star to help debut the product — the company has cast Emmy and Golden Globe Winner Jennifer Coolidge to star in the commercial.

The commercial will debut during the second quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl game. The Power Grip Primer is one of E.l.f.’s biggest products — one of the brand’s videos has 68 million views on TikTok. The primer is known for its ability to grip makeup while giving skin a smooth complexion effect. E.l.f. has described this upcoming Super Bowl commercial as “the biggest media moment in the brand’s 19-year history.”

“The genesis for this campaign is our community who adore Power Grip Primer. They propelled it to the number-one primer in the U.S.; coining it ‘Sticky AF’ and ‘makeup glue,’” said Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer of E.l.f. Beauty, in a statement. “Once we realized the viral power of Power Grip Primer, the entertainment value of the stickiness, and how much fun our community was having with it, we knew it was time to lean in harder than ever before. The stars aligned to bring E.l.f. and Jennifer together at the intersection of pop culture magic and the virality of one of the hottest beauty products.”

“I’ve always been passionate about vegan and cruelty-free beauty. Years ago, I studied makeup artistry and that really shaped my relationship with beauty,” Coolidge said in a statement. “I adore E.l.f. Cosmetics’ accessible, incredible products. Power Grip Primer works beautifully and makes my skin sticky, glowy and dewy in the best way possible. I truly enjoyed this collaborative experience with E.l.f.”

Today, E.l.f. has released a teaser video taking viewers through Coolidge’s journey with the product, but fans will have to wait until Sunday for the full commercial. The 30-second spot will stream nationally on the Fox Sports app and Fox Now. It will also air on locally owned and operated Fox networks in the New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco metro areas.

Along with Sunday’s spot, viewers will be able to shop E.l.f.’s limited-edition The Dolphin Face Bundle on Elfcosmetics.com, which includes three of E.l.f.’s bestselling products, such as the Power Grip Primer, Halo Glow Liquid Filter and O Face Satin Lipstick.

