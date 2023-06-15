Jennifer Lopez Debuts Third Footwear Drop With Revolve Featuring Pink Fuzzy Mules, Denim Boots and More

Jennifer Lopez’s latest footwear collaboration with Revolve dropped on Thursday, just in time for the summer.

This season’s JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve collection features 18 fresh styles including metallic heels, crystallized platforms and more. Prices range from $139 to $200.

The JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Bowery Sandal. Revolve

With a variety of vibrant colors, the third drop is available to shop now exclusively on the website. There are jute-wrapped Webster sandals ($200), and ’90s-inspired feathered Bowery mules ($150).

JLo’s latest line also includes new denim pairs. The Rokwood ($180), a knee-high stiletto style, is topped with a Western-inspired scallop, putting a fashion twist on the classic cowboy boot. Meanwhile, the strappy Crosby Sandal ($170) channels the ’70s with its chunky platform and crystallized disco-ready stripes.

There are also several new metallic styles. Among them is the platform Hendrix Sandal ($165), which features a champagne sheen and snakeskin texture. For those that prefer silver to gold, the Whitman sandal ($150) includes braided straps woven with metal chains.

The JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Rokwood Boot. Revolve

Following the release of her Netflix action flick, “The Mother,” Lopez is stepping back into the music spotlight with the release of her ninth album, “This is Me… Now.” It marks her first full-length release since 2014, when she dropped “A.K.A.” “This is Me… Now” is out July 21.