Jerry Hall Models ‘Revenge Dress’ Look for Mugler H&M Collection

Jerry Hall struck a pose for Mugler H&M’s look book and campaign image. While the highly anticipated collaboration has been a topic in the fashion industry for months, Hall’s dress has been getting special attention. Many have been comparing her outfit to the famed “revenge dress” worn by Princess Diana.

Diana’s “revenge dress” was designed by Christina Stambolian, and the princess had reportedly owned it for three years before wearing it in 1994. According to The Times, the original dress retailed for approximately 900 pounds.

Princess Diana wearing the revenge dress by Christina Stamboulian. Getty Images

The first time Diana wore the dress was to a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery, following the televised revelation that King Charles III, then Prince Charles, had committed adultery in their marriage.

Diana’s dress was sold at auction in July 1997 for 39,098 pounds.

Hall’s Mugler H&M dress has a similar design to Diana’s. Both are black, with a plunging off-the-shoulder silhouette and hit above the knee. The ensemble was revived by Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader from the French brand’s archive.

Hall’s dress was inspired by the Mugler’s 1981 couture “Vampire Dress.” The dress has some notable similarities, namely the above the knee skirt, the low-cut neckline and the plunging sleeves. At the 2022 HCA TV Awards, actress Sydney Sweeney wore a vintage 1981 “Vampire Dress” by Mugler, sparking interest in the silhouette.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2nd annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images

The Texan supermodel, like Diana, has also faced a public divorce. Hall found out about the end of her marriage from her husband, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, via email.

In a music video for the Mugler H&M campaign, Hall fiercely declares “Ooh baby, I feel so good,” as she and her fellow campaign stars borrow the lyrics from the 1998 Stardust song “Music Sounds Better With You,” covered by Amaarae, Shygirl, Eartheater and Arca.

The Mugler H&M collection is now available on hm.com and select H&M stores.