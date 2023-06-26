Kaitlynn Carter, Kristopher Brock Release Limited-edition Capsule Collection With Berlinger Jewelry

“The Hills: New Beginnings” star Kaitlynn Carter and Brock Collection creative director Kristopher Brock are teaming up with Berlinger Jewelry to release a capsule collection just in time for summer. Available June 26, the limited-edition line includes six pieces encrusted with pink morganite stones.

The couple, who recently welcomed their second child, has a personal connection to the designs.

“Kris and I both have a thing for bezel-set jewelry,” Carter said in a statement. “One of the first gifts Kris ever gave me was a bezel-set fire opal that represented our son’s due date. We wanted this collection to truly represent us.”

Kaitlynn Carter poses for her collaboration with Kristopher Brock and Berlinger Jewelry. Berlinger Jewelry

Starting at $1,760, the capsule includes a necklace, three pairs of earrings, including hoop and drop styles, and two rings. All six pieces can be ordered in yellow and white gold, rose gold or platinum. They feature ethically sourced French-cut stones crafted by Berlinger Jewelry’s all-female team of artisans in Los Angeles.

Berlinger Jewelry founder Michelle Berlinger’s penchant for Art Deco design and vintage heirlooms are apparent in the collection.

“While the pieces are modern-looking — with big bezels and pyramids — the morganite stones are distinctly antique,” said Berlinger. “With a French-cut, the stones have wider, more geometric facets that sparkle and play with light.”

Brock also has a background in design, having launched his womenswear label, Brock Collection, with his partner Laura Vassar in 2014. Two years later, they became finalists for the 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award, winning the top prize.

Since launching her blog, The Western Wild, Carter has expanded her reach in the online sphere as an influencer, sharing fashion, beauty, wellness, interior design and parenting tips with her nearly 1 million Instagram followers.