EXCLUSIVE: ‘Dance Moms’ Alum Kalani Hilliker Launches Kare by Kalani Beauty Line

The young dancer has launched a line of beauty, health and wellness products based on the needs of her and fellow dancers.

Kalani Hilliker, Kare by Kalani
Kalani Hilliker for Kare by Kalani. Polo Gibson

Dancer and influencer Kalani Hilliker has come a long way since her days on the reality series “Dance Moms.” The former reality television star has built a name for herself and a following of more than 7 million on Instagram.

After years in the spotlight, she’s evolved her brand beyond dance and television to include a new line of health, wellness and beauty products. Hilliker has been working on the Kare by Kalani line for 18 months, and the products officially launched on Monday.

Kalani Hilliker, Kare by Kalani
Kalani Hilliker for Kare by Kalani. Polo Gibson

“I’ve really struggled with anxiety for a long time, so self care is something that’s very important to me,” Hilliker said. “I’m very lucky to be part of a generation where it’s more acceptable to have discussions around mental health, and that was one of the main reasons I wanted to start Kare by Kalani. I didn’t want to just make another brand, I wanted to create something focused on a topic I love and care about.”

After years of filming for television and competing in the dance world, she’s “in her health and wellness era,” she said. “I’m trying to figure out a way of life for me that is super calm and easy on my nervous system.”

Kalani Hilliker, Kare by Kalani
Kalani Hilliker for Kare by Kalani. Polo Gibson

The idea to create a self care line came to Hilliker during quarantine, which she said was the first time many people got to pause and think. While she said she did initially struggle with anxiety during the early parts of quarantine, it also inspired her to put her creativity somewhere.

Hilliker pointed out how K is the 11th letter of the English alphabet, and with her logo being KK, it’s like “1111,” which is considered an angel number. She always makes a wish when she sees 11:11 on the clock.

Many of the products found in the Kare by Kalani line were focused on Hilliker’s own physical needs and those of her fellow dancers. She noticed that she would sometimes get headaches and migraines after sessions focused on a lot of back flexibility work, so she created a headband made that heating pads and cooling pads could be put in for physical head relief. The headband also functions as an accessory.

Aside from post-recovery needs, Hilliker is also introducing hair care products, including a heatless hair curler set for those who want curls without putting heat or chemicals in their hair.

“I was trying to grow my hair, and between all the hairspray, chemicals and curling irons from years of doing my hair for competitions it was tough at first,” Hilliker said. “I’ve seen a lot people talking about how to get curls without using heat or curling irons on TikTok, so I wanted to create heatless hair curlers so people can create hairstyles without damaging their hair. I love curling my hair and I don’t want to put heat to my hair every single day.”

The curling tools come in long and short versions to serve people with different hair lengths. Hiliker also launched scrunchies and hair clips.

For the initial launch of Kare by Kalani, Hilliker is taking a direct-to-consumer approach. Most of her initial marketing will focus on social media, and she’s taking an organic approach to growth, she said.

“I want everyone to just get these products and use just 20 minutes out of their day to help them relax,” Hilliker said. “People don’t really get that until they have reached the end of their body engines, and that’s when they really need it. So the point of this is brand is more preventative care as well.”

Hilliker’s products for Kare by Kalani are a result of a strategic partnership with MiWorld Accessories. MiWorld is an established company in the areas of consumer electronics, beauty and wellness.

Kare by Kallani is now available on Kare.shop.

