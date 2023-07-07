Kendra Scott Releases Second Jewelry Capsule Collection Inspired by Barbie

Kendra Scott dropped a second limited-edition collection with Barbie, just a few weeks before the highly anticipated film inspired by Mattel’s doll hits theaters.

Inspired by positivity, individuality and inclusion, the nine-piece collection features three necklaces, two bracelets and four pairs of earrings. Embodying the essence of a true collaboration, the collection marries the design and material innovations signature of the Kendra Scott brand with the iconic silhouettes and colors of the Barbie enterprise.

Kendra Scott x Barbie jewelry collaboration. Kendra Scott

Rooted in empowering young girls and women, both Kendra Scott and Barbie share a similar brand ethos at their core. For every purchase of the Barbie x Kendra Scott Emilie stud earrings, Kendra Scott will donate 20 percent of the purchase price to Girls Inc. via the Barbie Dream Gap Project. The Girls Inc. nonprofit inspires girls to be “strong, smart and bold” through education and advocacy in New York City.

The collection includes three convertible necklaces, an homage to the innovative roots of the Kendra Scott brand, while also putting a fresh spin on the brand’s bestselling designs like the Elisa necklace, Danielle earrings and Elaina bracelet.

“Barbie left an impression on me as a little girl. She let the world know that you could be anything you wanted to, but what was most important, more than any job or outfit, was being yourself,” said Kendra Scott, founder and executive chairwoman of the brand.

“We’re excited to release this new collection that celebrates the legacy of Barbie, the spirit of individuality, and gives back to the next generation of young women.”

The limited-edition Barbie x Kendra Scott collection is available at Kendra Scott retail stores and online on the brand’s website. Prices range from $60 to $130. The movie “Barbie” will hit the theaters on July 21.