Skims Launches New Swimwear Campaign Starring Kim Kardashian With Photographs by Steven Klein

Kim Kardashian revealed two new lines of Skims swimwear on Monday, sharing photos from her newest campaign shot by legendary photographer Steven Klein.

“Steven and I have collaborated on so many iconic images over the years and I’m grateful that we once again have partnered on Skims for the new swim campaign,” said Kardashian, cofounder and creative director of Skims, in a statement.

A series of poolside photos shows Kardashian and several models decked out in Skims’ rubberized and faux leather swimwear. The reality star and business mogul also sports black thigh-high boots and matching opera-length gloves.

“As a photographer, I am inspired by collaborating with icons,” Klein said in a press release. “Icons exert a magnetic pull that allows the viewer to superimpose a dream reality, a kind of hyper existence. Kim speaks this language.”

The rubberized swimwear collection includes Neoprene one-piece suits, bikinis and cover-ups adorned with scuba-inspired zipper details that come in three neutral shades: maroon brown, black and slate gray.

Kim Kardashian for Skims. Skims/Steven Klein

Skims’ new faux leather swim line features bikinis and maxiskirt cover-ups, which are available in matte and patent finishes.

Both capsules will be available to purchase online starting Tuesday.

Kardashian made the cover of Time magazine earlier this month as Skims topped the publication’s annual list of most influential companies. Kardashian founded her shapewear business in 2019. Since then, Skims has expanded to loungewear, sleepwear and will soon venture into men’s.

Skims was valued at $3.2 billion last year.