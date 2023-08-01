EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony Talks PrettyLittleThing Collaboration, Vacation Style and Puerto Rico

PrettyLittleThing launched its latest collaboration with brand ambassador and actress La La Anthony on Tuesday. The collection features 20 looks in a variety of bright colors and styles, ideal for the final weeks of summer.

La La Anthony for PrettyLittleThing. courtesy photo

“I wanted a collection with lots of bold prints that had vacation vibes and things that could transition easily from August into September,” Anthony said. “Even if you aren’t going on vacation, there’s still room for that vibe. I’m Puerto Rican, so Puerto Rico is one of my go-to vacation spots, and I also love visiting the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. I want people to wear these clothes and mentally feel they are somewhere on a vacation even if they aren’t on one.”

courtesy photo

Anthony worked closely alongside PrettyLittleThing’s design team to create “last of summer” staples that can transition from day to night. The color palette for the collection includes earth tones, gold, lime and orange. Notable products include figure-flattering bikinis, abstract mesh co-ords, ruched dresses and body-sculpting sets with cutout detailing.

courtesy photo

Anthony’s been a longtime friend of the brand’s founder Umar Kamani. “I always admired what PrettyLittleThing did with developing the brand and I’ve always loved their clothes,” she said. “My family and friends are all customers of the brand and we love their aesthetic. I told Umar it would be amazing to work on a project together and this collaboration came to fruition. He’s helped out a lot with my charity work, so it was seamless for us to work together.”

Anthony said that one of her favorite things about PrettyLittleThing is the brand’s accessible price points, which start at $10. Sizes go from 0 to 30.

The actress and media personality, who has an Instagram following of over 14 million, said she feels collaborations are important to fashion brands nowadays because, “When you’re someone in the public eye, people often look to you for style inspiration. It’s cool to say I have worked on my own collection with a big brand. It gives fans a chance to get their hands on a bit of my own personal style.”

The collection designed by La La Anthony is now available at prettlittlething.com.