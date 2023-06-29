Lil Nas X Is Named Crocs’ Newest Global Ambassador

Lil Nas X is adding another endorsement deal to his résumé. The rapper is Crocs’ newest global ambassador, the footwear company said Wednesday. He will also front Crocs’ campaign for its collection of platform shoes.

“I’m always all about taking things to the next level so I’m super excited to partner with Crocs on this new height collection,” the rapper said in a statement. “These new styles are so sick and I know everyone’s going to love them!”

Lil Nas X for Crocs. Crocs

Three new height styles are available now on Crocs’ website. First, there’s the platform Siren Clog ($74.99), which features chunky three-inch heels. The Siren Clog comes in three shades: pink, black and white. There’s also the Siren Chain Clog ($84.99) a similar style with a chain-link embellishment. The Chain Clog is available in a burgundy colorway.

The Mega Crush Color Dip Clog ($84.99) is a heightened version of Crocs’ original platform shoe. It features a curved lug sole in a multicolor ombré pattern.

Finally, there’s The Crush Slide ($69.99), a mule platform. Like most Crocs, all of the new styles can be customized with Jibbitz.

“Lil Nas X and Crocs are the perfect pair, representing bold and unbridled self-expression, and welcoming everyone to truly come as they are,” the brand said.

Lil Nas’ other endorsements include YSL Beauty and Coach. He’s also fronted campaigns for Vitaminwater, Uber Eats and Calvin Klein.

Crocs has a history of teaming up with music stars.

Late last year the brand collaborated with Sza on a Y2K-themed collection, which featured denim print versions of Crocs’ Crush Clogs and its plush Cozzzy Sandals. The R&B singer also debuted 2000s-inspired Jibbitz shaped like flip phones, floppy disks and puka shells.

The year 2020 was a banner one for Crocs’ celebrity partnerships. The shoe brand joined forces with Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber to create customized pairs that sold out within minutes.