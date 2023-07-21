Lindsay Lohan Stars in MCM x Crocs Collaboration Campaign

Lindsay Lohan has struck a pose to promote MCM’s latest collaboration with Crocs, the MCM x Crocs Mega Crush Clog. For the campaign, Lohan stars in a surrealist big city universe with her MCM luggage and the new shoe style.

Lindsay Lohan for MCM x Crocs Mega Crush Clog.

The campaign was shot alongside the skyscrapers of Dubai. The suitcases featured in the campaign are MCM’s notable Cognac Visetos Trunks.

The new campaign plays with elements of the physical and digital, juxtaposing them against each other. There is an element of interplay of size and scale as a nod to the oversized heel and sole of the shoe’s new design. The new shoe is crafted with a unique electrolyzed mirror platform and is designed with an exaggerated elevation.

“I was honored when asked by MCM to partner on their latest collaboration with Crocs,” Lohan said in a statement. “The New MCM x Crocs Mega Crush is equal parts playful and chic. The shoe combines style, versatility and comfort — all important when choosing the perfect fashion accessory. It was an extra special touch to shoot here in Dubai, the place that I call home. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!”

The MCM x Crocs Mega Crush Clog is a genderless and seasonless collection. MCM’s signature mini-belt bag is introduced for the shoe as a 3-in-1 modular design, which can be attached and detached over the facade of each shoe or worn as an accessory.

Additional personalization options are available, with new Jibbitz Charms inspired by MCM House Codes. The heel part of the clog is embellished with a Visetos strap with signature Stark studs while the base has a reflective design.

The limited-edition collaboration comes in two colorways, a black, gold and white version and a white and silver version. The collection launched this Friday and is available for purchase at mcmworldwide.com.