Lindsey Vonn Stars in Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock Family Collection Campaign

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has launched his Project Rock Family Collection, with themes of shared motivation and community. The new collection stars Project Rock ambassador and one of the most decorated female alpine skiers of all time, Lindsey Vonn.

The Project Rock Family Collection is available for men and women and introduces a new colorway of the Project Rock 5 training shoe with responsive UA Hovr cushioning meant to reduce impact and return energy. The collection also features shirts, jackets, shorts, wrist wraps and leggings.

Lindsey Vonn for Project Rock Family Collection. courtesy photo

Vonn is a former World Cup alpine ski racer who competed on the U.S. Ski Team. She has won four World Cup overall championships, with three consecutive titles in 2008, 2009 and 2010 and another in 2012.

Promotional and campaign images of the products feature the star athlete working out, doing bench presses, dumbbell rows, back rows and various other body-weight and fitness exercises, and wearing head-to-toe products from the Project Rock Family Collection. Vonn’s outfit included an orange mesh crop-top shirt with a black sports bra underneath featuring the Project Rock bull emblem logo.

Lindsey Vonn for Project Rock Family Collection. courtesy photo

Vonn coordinated the mesh top and sports bra with green tights, with camouflage print front paneling and black side paneling with lime green and orange piping. She also wears the new Project Rock Family Collection sneakers in a stone, yellow, orange and green color scheme. In another shot of her wearing the leggings, she wears a different sports bra with a matching green camouflage print.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for Project Rock. courtesy photo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson first brought on Vonn as Project Rock’s first brand ambassador in 2019. It was a fitting partnership as Project Rock was created in partnership with Under Armour and Vonn was sponsored by Under Armour.

“What I find so inspiring about Dwayne is that he always gives 110 percent in everything that he does,” Vonn said when she was named brand ambassador. “He basically stands for 100 percent authenticity and 100 percent effort.”