×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: August 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Battle of Britain’s Luxury Department Stores

Fashion

The Met’s Costume Institute to Spotlight Women Designers

Business

Target Hit by Discretionary Pullback, Pride Controversy

Lisa Says Gah Channels the ‘Tomato Girl’ Trend With Limited-edition Hunt’s Collaboration

The new collection features fruity twists on Lisa Says Gah's fan-favorite items.

Hunt's Says Gah
The Hunt's Says Gah collection. Lisa Says Gah

Slow fashion brand Lisa Says Gah has teamed up with Hunt’s to launch the tomato girl collection of your dreams.

The popular TikTok trend takes inspiration from Italy’s luxe coastline, embracing all things glamorous, bold and naturally, red. #Tomatogirlsummer has taken the app by storm, garnering millions of likes, mentions and views.

Related Articles

Now Lisa Says Gah and Hunt’s are getting in on the tomato girl craze with a limited-edition capsule. Launching on Friday at noon PT, the Hunt’s Says Gah collection includes dangle earrings, a tote bag and one of the sustainable clothing brand’s bestselling Alex Tees.

Hunt's Says Gah Tomato earrings.
Hunt’s Says Gah Tomato earrings. Lisa Says Gah

Retailing for $48, the Tomato earrings are small gold-plated brass hoops adorned with handmade glass charms shaped like the fruit. The oversize canvas tote, $18, is decorated with a large tomato graphic flanked by tiny red flowers and “tomato girl” lettering in three fun fonts.

The Hunt’s Says Gah Alex Tee, crafted with 100 percent recycled cotton, is printed with a can of Hunt’s whole tomatoes. Priced at $75, this limited-edition iteration of Lisa Says Gah’s fan-favorite baby T-shirt features a formfitting, cropped silhouette.

All three items, like the rest of Lisa Says Gah’s in-house collection, are made ethically in the U.S.

Hunt's Says Gah tote bag.
Hunt’s Says Gah tote bag. Lisa Says Gah

Lisa Bühler launched Lisa Says Gah out of her San Francisco apartment in 2014. The kitschy retailer deals in a variety of indie fashion brands, including Dauphinette, House of Sunny and Lisa Says Gah’s own namesake label.

After several successful pop-ups, Bühler opened the first Lisa Says Gah boutique in Los Angeles’ trendy Echo Park neighborhood in 2022. Next, Bühler plans to bring Lisa Says Gah stores to New York City and San Francisco.

“A lot of people saw our brand’s values, and it coincided with what they wanted to buy,” Bühler told WWD in 2022.

Lisa Says Gah Channels the 'Tomato Girl' Trend With Hunt's Collab

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad