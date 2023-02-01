How to Get the Sold-out Louis Vuitton Fortune Cookie Bag

Louis Vuitton is continuing its string of viral bag releases. After the viral paint can bag last year, the brand has one-upped itself with the release of its new Fortune Cookie bag.

The bag debuted during Paris Men’s Fashion Week last October at the brand’s spring 2023 show. The collection paid homage to many of the house codes left from the brand’s late menswear director Virgil Abloh, who passed away in 2021.

Louis Vuitton Fortune Cookie bag. courtesy photo

The bag is made from calf leather and comes in transparent PVC packaging designed to look like a fortune cookie wrapper, even listing some of its own ingredients. The front of the package features a faded LV monogram across the edges and Louis Vuitton’s branding in purple above a cartoon tornado.

The bag is a wristlet style and features a matching-color leather strap. The strap can also be detached so the bag can be used as a clutch. The Fortune Cookie bag features the brand’s signature LV monogram print, and each bag also comes with a secret note.

The bag costs $2,310, but customers may have a hard time finding one to purchase.

Louis Vuitton Fortune Cookie bag packaging. courtesy photo

It has already sold out on Louis Vuitton’s website and in stores, though there is the option to receive a notification if the bag becomes available again. Louis Vuitton has not announced any plans to restock.

In addition to the Fortune Cookie wristlet, Louis Vuitton also created a Fortune Cookie bag charm and key holder at a price point of $585. The bag charm is also sold out in stores and online.

The bag and charm are on sale in several resale sites, but priced above their original retail price points.