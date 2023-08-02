Meow Wolf Debuts Colorful ’80s-inspired Tracksuits in Latest Apparel Drop

The entertainment company Meow Wolf is paying homage to ’80s sportswear with its newest apparel drop. Featuring a retro color-block design, Meow Wolf’s microfiber “multiversal-travel-ready” tracksuits are available to purchase now on its website.

Full sets are priced at $145, while the track jacket ($85) and track pants ($75) can also be purchased separately. Produced in limited quantities, they come in unisex sizes from small to extra large.

You can’t evoke the ’80s without thinking of shopping malls, and Meow Wolf’s tracksuits are clearly a nod to its new location at Grapevine Mills in Grapevine, Texas. Meow Wolf originally debuted these vibrant co-ords in a short film teasing the immersive installation, which is now open to the public.

“These tracksuits are perfect for journeys through crystal cloud caves, carnivorous caverns, or the cytoplasm infrastructure of microorganisms,” the company said in a statement, referencing other Meow Wolf branches in Las Vegas, Denver and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Meow Wolf’s new exhibit, located just south of Dallas, puts a surrealist spin on suburban living, transporting visitors from a two-story home to an otherworldly realm of trippy, neon-tinged interiors. Titled “The Real Unreal,” Meow Wolf’s Grapevine haunt features collaborations between Texas and Santa Fe-based artists.

Meow Wolf’s multiversal-travel-ready tracksuits.

Meow Wolf’s tracksuits are also available to purchase in-store at the Grapevine location, as are other pieces from its extensive clothing line.

Founded in 2008, Meow Wolf was created by a collective of local artists. It has since launched a series of interactive experiences located across the U.S. In 2012, the company opened its first permanent location, a supermarket-inspired exhibit, in Las Vegas.

As a certified B Corp., Meow Wolf has also invested in its local communities, contributing more than $2 million to homeless shelters and youth centers, among other nonprofits, in New Mexico, Colorado and Nevada.