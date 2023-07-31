EXCLUSIVE: Moon Expands Into Beauty Products With Debut of Luminous Shine Teeth Serum

Kendall Jenner’s favorite oral care company, Moon, is expanding into the beauty space with the introduction of Luminous Shine Teeth Serum.

Retailing for $59, the serum is available at Ulta and Moon’s website. Formulated with ingredients including hyaluronic acid, urea peroxide, hydrogen peroxide and aloe vera, Moon’s latest product hydrates and whitens your teeth within 10 days. A touch of iridescent mica reflects light, adding even more shine to one’s smile.

“The Luminous Shine Teeth Serum is innovative and disruptive,” said the company’s founder, Shaun Neff, in a statement. “With its advanced whitening formula, stunning packaging and bottle that will look good on any counter, the Luminous Shine Teeth Serum combines beauty and functionality for a truly transformative oral beauty experience.”

Using a doe-foot brush, Moon’s serum is easily applied along the gum line and in between teeth. It’s also gentle enough to be used on sensitive smiles.

The Luminous Shine Teeth Serum marks Moon’s first foray into beauty-forward products, with an entire line rolling out in early 2024.

Moon’s commitment to clean beauty is reflected in the new serum, which is cruelty-free, vegan and features environmentally friendly packaging. It’s also formulated without parabens, sulfates or artificial flavors.

Founded in 2019, Neff created Moon to change the category of oral care, making teeth whitening accessible from the comfort of one’s own home. Since the brand’s inception, Moon has courted celebrity spokesmodels, including Jenner and football player Odell Beckham Jr.

In June, Moon released a collaborative collection with Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” which includes a hot pink electric toothbrush and sparkly bubblegum mint toothpaste. Although both items are now sold out, Moon plans to restock the popular products.