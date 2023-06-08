NFL’s First Pride Collection Taps Kenzo’s Former Creative Director Humberto Leon

Opening Ceremony cofounder and former Kenzo creative director Humberto Leon is teaming up with the National Football League for their first Pride capsule.

The collection, which is now available at NFLshop.com, features licensed products including apparel, accessories and stickers.

“Football is an integral part of the American landscape, and the NFL has shown the ability to bring people together to root, cheer and celebrate together,” said Leon in a statement. The fashion designer, who was raised in Los Angeles, grew up as a Raiders fan.

NFL x Humberto Leon T-shirt graphic.

“Working with the NFL on their first capsule collection tied to the celebration of LGBTQ pride was a full circle moment in my career,” Leon continued. “I am eager to share a collection that embodies football, love and inclusivity.”

Jackets, T-shirts, jerseys and hats are among the items in the 2023 Pride collection. Various pieces are emblazoned with the phrases “Football Is Love” and “Football for Everyone” in a rainbow ombré pattern.

NFL x Humberto Leon 2023 Pride jersey.

In addition, pieces from the collection will be worn by the NFL’s employee resource group, NFL Pride, while participating in this month’s Pride Marches in New Jersey (June 8), Los Angeles (June 11) and New York (June 25).

“The NFL aims to create product that celebrates the universal love of football, and with the launch of our first-ever Pride capsule collection, we can champion that football is for everyone,” said Dan Devece, NFL Senior Director of Consumer Products Planning & Strategy and NFL Pride member.

The capsule collection is part of the NFL’s ongoing support for the LGBTQ community. The NFL provides annual financial support and partnership to organizations including The Trevor Project, GLAAD, Athlete Ally and the National Gay Football League.