Pacsun Expands Princess Polly Partnership With New Capsule Collection Across 100 Stores

Pacsun is bringing Princess Polly's fall capsule collection to 100 stores nationwide.

The Princess Polly fall capsule collection carried by Pacsun. Pacsun

Pacsun has extended its partnership with Australian online fashion boutique Princess Polly. The fall 2023 capsule collection from Princess Polly will be available in 100 Pacsun stores nationwide.

“Our collaboration with Princess Polly exemplifies our commitment to providing consumers access to the brands they love,” said Abbie Hutzlers, buying director at Pacsun, in a statement. “We take pride in being able to offer Princess Polly must-have items and its fall collection to an even wider audience through the expansion across 100 stores. This exciting venture reinforces our position as a leading curator of fashion experiences for our valued communities.”

The Princess Polly fall capsule collection carried by Pacsun.
The Princess Polly fall capsule collection carried by Pacsun.

Princess Polly added its own flair to many of the core pieces, including workwear and preppy styles in fall colors. The collection also features silhouettes in boyish shapes and oversized designs. The collection ranges in size from 0 to 12, with all pieces priced under $100.

“As innovative Gen-Z focused brands, the alignment with Pacsun has strengthened our U.S. presence, reinforcing our commitment to delivering trend-driven, high-quality yet accessible fashion to our audience,” Courtney Dress, chief merchandising officer of Princess Polly, said in a statement.

Pacsun is known for selling trending fashion to younger shoppers.

While Princess Polly is an established brand in Australia, it is new to the U.S. and working on expanding its footprint here. The brand was established in 2010 and the global team includes more than 300 employees, according to the brand’s website.

In January, Pacsun reshuffled their executive structure after their co-CEO Alfred Chang left after 17 years to join Fear of God.

