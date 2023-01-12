×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Percy Hynes White Attends First Fashion Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Bizzarri Is Staying Put at Gucci

Pandora and Disney Celebrate 100 Years of Wonder With Charms, Bracelets and Mischievous Rabbits

Walt Disney's first animated character, "Oswald the Lucky Rabbit," is encapsulated as a charm in sterling silver and 14-karat gold.

Pandora "Disney100" Anniversary Charm and Bracelet Set
Pandora "Disney100" Anniversary Charm and Bracelet Set Pandora

The Year of the Rabbit has begun with the commencement of Walt Disney’s 100th anniversary.

Marking a century of celebration for Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and a pixel of Disney animations, Pandora has released a limited-edition jewelry design dedicated to 100 Years of Wonder with Disney.

Pandora’s “Disney100” Anniversary Charm and Bracelet Set ($335) debuted in January with a sterling silver collector’s bracelet incorporating a Mickey Mouse-shaped clasp and a dangling charm featuring Oswald’s silhouette with 14-karat gold trunks.

Pandora “Disney 100th” Anniversary Moments “Snake” Chain Bracelet. Courtesy of PANDORA

Details of the Disney x Pandora collaboration are below.

Related Galleries

The “Snake” chain’s sizing scales from 6.3 inches to 9.0 inches in width with a price of $185 if purchased separately. Its Mickey Mouse-shaped clasp joins the bracelet’s spiraling details together with a 14-karat gold circular accent engraved with “Disney 100” lettering at the center.

The Oswald Dangle Charm can be purchased separately as well for $150. The charms were designed to signify the rabbit’s “mischievous” and “cheerful” character as it features the Disney original grasping onto a lab-created diamond.

Pandora’s Oswald Dangle Charm
Pandora’s Oswald Dangle Charm

The accessories brand has reimagined the iconic animated characters of our time with creative releases before. In September, Pandora released a 12-piece capsule featuring the artistry of street artist Keith Haring. WWD has reported the brand is looking to reach a younger audience.

Pandora’s chief product officer Stephen Fairchild noted, “The collection and its campaign highlights Keith Haring’s artistic legacy and celebrates the lasting power of his iconic, signature Pop Art style. It encapsulates the infectious energy of the zeitgeist that shaped his most iconic works.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Hot Summer Bags

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pandora x Disney100 Collection Charms and Bracelets Release Info, Price

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad