Pride Month 2023 Collections From Brands That Give Back to Support LGBTQIA+ Initiatives

A look at the retailers and brands that are releasing products with purpose.

american eagle pride month collection 2023, lgbtqai, gay pride, Olivia Ponton, genderless shirts
American Eagle collaborates with Olivia Ponton for its 2023 Pride collection. Courtesy of American Eagle

It’s been nearly 25 years since June was first declared as Pride Month by President Bill Clinton in 1999. Along with federal recognition, over the years brands have incorporated lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer messaging in products and campaigns as a way to celebrate the community’s ongoing advancements toward equality, protections and inclusion.

Here, WWD highlights some of the brands and retailers that are donating to causes that support LGBTQIA+ people and are releasing products with purpose — Pride-themed apparel, footwear, beauty and accessories collections with empowering messages. Check back for updates.

American Eagle

american eagle pride month collection 2023, lgbtqai, gay pride, Olivia Ponton, genderless shirts, rainbow, gay and lesbian pride
AE + Olivia Ponton

American Eagle has partnered with influencer Olivia Ponton on a colorful collection featuring genderless T-shirts, boxers, shorts and more. The AE + Olivia Ponton collection will be released Thursday in the select stores and americaneagle.com.
LGBTQIA+ community impact: The retailer will continue its support to It Gets Better Project by donating $100,000. Customers will have the opportunity to give back to the organization during June with donations in-stores and online. It Gets Better Project is dedicated toward empowering and connecting LGBTQ+ youth worldwide.

Dr. Martens

Japanese artist Fuyuki Kanai, doc martens, dr martens pride 2023 collection boots, 1460 manga boots, anime, gay and lesbian pride
Fuyuki Kanai’s 1460 Boot

Dr. Martens gets animated with Japanese artist Fuyuki Kanai, who collaborated with the footwear brand on a manga-inspired version of its 1460 boot. The illustrations promote inclusivity, community and queer relationships. The shoes retail for $180 and are available at select stores and drmarters.com. Kanai’s 1460 Boot is part of a series of three artists the brand’s commissioned to create Pride products this year.
LGBTQIA+ community impact: Dr. Martens continues its partnership with a $200,000 commitment to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

Psycho Bunny

Pride Month T-shirt, rainbow tee, psycho bunny clothing, lgbtqai, logo, rainbow, gay and lesbian pride
Psycho Bunny

Psycho Bunny looked within for its limited-edition Pride Month T-shirt designed by its director of stores, Michael J. Lopez. The T incorporates a rainbow-colored version of its logo emblazoned with “Live Out Loud,” a message emphasizing living without fear. It’s available for $65 in-stores and psychobunny.com.
LGBTQIA+ community impact: The brand will donate 100 percent of net proceeds to One Pulse Foundation, which empowers LGBTQIA+ youth through educational programs, scholarships and more.

