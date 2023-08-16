EXCLUSIVE: Reneé Rapp Talks New Album, Broadway and New Tumi’s Campaign

Reneé Rapp has returned for her second collaboration with lifestyle and travel brand Tumi. The actress, singer and songwriter stars in the “Essentially Beautiful” campaign for the brand’s new Georgica collection of women’s leather handbags.

Reneé Rapp for Tumi courtesy photo

The new Georgica collection, released this Wednesday, is inspired by East Hampton’s Georgica Beach and features minimalist styles crafted from natural grain pebbled or smooth leather. The collection includes tote bags, backpacks, laptop sleeves and crossbody bags available in black and taupe colorways. The price point ranges from $195 to $795.

Reneé Rapp for Tumi courtesy photo

Rapp’s history with Tumi goes all the way back to her childhood. “My dad has had one travel bag his entire life since I was a child, and it is a now vintage brown Tumi bag,” Rapp said. “As a kid, I didn’t understand the value of what he had, but now that I’m older I understand why he’s kept that Tumi bag my entire life. When I got the opportunity to partner with Tumi, it was a seamless yes for me.”

Rapp, whose rise to fame came when she was cast as Regina George in Broadway’s “Mean Girls: The Musical,” has been traveling quite a bit over the past year. The actress and singer is now bicoastal with projects taking her between New York and Los Angeles. Tumi has been her saving grace as she admits to being an over-packer.

“When I was on tour last fall debuting my solo music, on average I would have three suitcases with me,” Rapp said. “When I was performing in London, I accumulated even more stuff and had to call Tumi for another suitcase, and yes that suitcase was completely full, which I’ll admit was unhinged.”

Reneé Rapp for Tumi courtesy photo

Although many fans of the actress and singer know her from Broadway and her role on HBO’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” Rapp has been focusing on her solo music career this past year. Later this month, the actress plans on releasing her new album, “Snow Angel.”

Although she’s made her mark as an actress, music is where Rapp really feels at home. “I was always worried I’d be fired from acting jobs because I wasn’t confident enough,” Rapp said. “I always knew music is what I wanted to do. I am glad I got the experience I did as an actor because it taught me so much about myself and how to create storylines with my music. I consider it a blessing I get to take everything I applied as an actor and bring it to my music.”

Rapp also teased that if the right project came along, her fans could see her return to Broadway. “I’d love to return to the stage for just the right thing,” she said. “First I’m trying to establish myself as a serious musician, and then hopefully do something on Broadway.”