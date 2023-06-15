What to Know About the Revolution Beauty x Fortnite Collaboration

British cosmetics and skin care company Revolution Beauty has collaborated with gaming company Epic Games for a Revolution Beauty x Fortnite collection.

While the collaboration might come as a surprise to some, Fortnite is known for regularly collaborating with brands. But this is the first time the video game is stepping into the beauty industry.

WWD has rounded up a what-to-know guide about the Revolution Beauty x Fortnite collaboration.

Revolution x Fortnite Peely 9 Pan Shadow Palette.

When did the collection launch?

The limited-edition collection launched on May 27 and it is available exclusively in-store and online at Walmart nationwide and on RevolutionBeauty.com.

How many products are in the collection?

The total collection features 27 products and is inspired by the game’s characters, including Peely Supply Llama and Cuddle Team Leader. The collection is targeted toward Fortnite’s 500 million plus players.

What are some of the collaboration’s standout products?

Some of the more standout offerings include the Revolution x Fortnite Peely Banana Mousse Mask, the Revolution x Fortnite Supply Llama 9 Pan Shadow Palette and the Revolution x Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader Nail Polish.

What’s the price point for the collection?

Prices range from $12 and under.

Revolution x Fortnite Peely Banana Lip oil.

What are some other brands Fortnite has collaborated with in the past?

In 2021, Fortnite collaborated with Balenciaga for a collection that physically launched in stores and digitally within the game. Shortly after that collaboration, Moncler entered the world of Fortnite with their Alyx collaboration.

In 2023, Fortnite released a partnership with Blvck Paris that will be ongoing. The collection consists of T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and lifestyle accessories.