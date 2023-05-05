Rolling Stone Partners With Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund to Release Special Edition T-shirt

Rolling Stone, which is owned by WWD parent company PMC, has partnered with Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund in their work to end gun violence. As part of the initiative, Rolling Stone has designed a special-edition T-shirt to bring attention to National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend, from June 2 to 4.

Everytown Support Fund is the education, research and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country.

According to statistics from Everytown, every day in the U.S. 120 people are shot and killed, and hundreds more are shot and wounded, with countless others left to witness gun violence.

“Gun safety is an issue Rolling Stone is deeply passionate about. We will continue to implement meaningful solutions and use our voice to get the word out to our 50 million readers globally,” said Gus Wenner, chief executive officer of Rolling Stone, in a statement.

“The gun safety movement only grows stronger when partners on every level join the millions of supporters in this fight,” said Angela Ferrell-Zabala, executive director of Moms Demand Action, one of Everytown’s grassroots networks, in a statement. “We are so proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Rolling Stone for Wear Orange this year. Together, we will honor Hadiya Pendleton, survivors of gun violence and the countless, incredible advocates across the country who work tirelessly to bring safety to our communities.”

The T-shirt was designed by illustrator Edel Rodriguez and will be sold online on the Rolling Stone Shop for $35. In addition to creating a special-edition T-shirt for this cause, Rolling Stone is donating to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund and will encourage participation in Wear Orange Weekend on June 2 to 4 to support a safer America and demand a future free from gun violence. The T-shirt will also be available at the Everytown and Moms Demand Action stores.