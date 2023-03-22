×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Inside the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in L.A.

Fashion

Normcore Is Coming Back for Fall 2023

Eye

Phil Dunster Says Goodbye to ‘Ted Lasso’

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Teams With Peeps on Nail Polish Collection Inspired by Spring and Sugar

The limited-edition collection showcases seven shades that feature an all-new "sugar texture" for a finish modeled after the coating of the famous marshmallow treat.

The complete seven shades of the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Peeps Collection.
The complete seven shades of the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Peeps Collection. Courtesy of Sally Hansen x Peeps

Sally Hansen and Peeps have collaborated once again to release the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Peeps collection, a limited-edition project that draws inspiration from the famed marshmallow treat.

The collection features seven spring-themed shades that have a new “sugar texture,” for a finish that mirrors the tasty sugar coating on Peeps.

A campaign shot from the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri X Peeps Collection.
A campaign shot from the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Peeps Collection. COURTESY OF SALLY HANSEN X PEEPS

“Our first partnership with Peeps was so well-received we just had to do it again. We loved seeing all the creative ways our consumers used our polishes from creating nail art to including them in Easter baskets. We are looking forward to our second year partnering with the beloved brand to bring smiles to everyone this spring,” Celia Tombalakian, the vice president of global marketing for Sally Hansen, said in a press release.

Related Galleries

A campaign shot from the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri X Peeps Collection.
A campaign shot from the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Peeps Collection. COURTESY OF SALLY HANSEN X PEEPS

The colors include: Classic Chic, Pink Bunny, Blue Chick, Purple Bunny, Cotton Candy, Marshmallow and Party Cake. The shades can be mix and matched with each other to create signature nail looks and all incorporate Sally Hansen quick-dry technology. According to the brand, Insta-Dri consists of a three-in-one formula with a built-in base and top coat that dries in 60 seconds.

A campaign shot from the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri X Peeps Collection.
A campaign shot from the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Peeps Collection. COURTESY OF SALLY HANSEN X PEEPS

“We are delighted to partner with Sally Hansen once again to bring the vibrant colors and textures of Peeps to life through nail polish. Our fans love everything and anything Peeps, so we are excited to give them another fun way to celebrate the season,” Caitlin Servian, the brand manager for Peeps, said in a statement.

This is the Sally Hansen brand’s latest limited-edition collection, with the beauty brand partnering with Sour Patch Kids, the ’90s sitcom “Friends” and Snapchat.

The collection is available now in mass market drugstores, food and e-commerce retailers nationwide, including Ulta Beauty, while supplies last.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad