Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Teams With Peeps on Nail Polish Collection Inspired by Spring and Sugar

Sally Hansen and Peeps have collaborated once again to release the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Peeps collection, a limited-edition project that draws inspiration from the famed marshmallow treat.

The collection features seven spring-themed shades that have a new “sugar texture,” for a finish that mirrors the tasty sugar coating on Peeps.

A campaign shot from the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Peeps Collection. COURTESY OF SALLY HANSEN X PEEPS

“Our first partnership with Peeps was so well-received we just had to do it again. We loved seeing all the creative ways our consumers used our polishes from creating nail art to including them in Easter baskets. We are looking forward to our second year partnering with the beloved brand to bring smiles to everyone this spring,” Celia Tombalakian, the vice president of global marketing for Sally Hansen, said in a press release.

The colors include: Classic Chic, Pink Bunny, Blue Chick, Purple Bunny, Cotton Candy, Marshmallow and Party Cake. The shades can be mix and matched with each other to create signature nail looks and all incorporate Sally Hansen quick-dry technology. According to the brand, Insta-Dri consists of a three-in-one formula with a built-in base and top coat that dries in 60 seconds.

“We are delighted to partner with Sally Hansen once again to bring the vibrant colors and textures of Peeps to life through nail polish. Our fans love everything and anything Peeps, so we are excited to give them another fun way to celebrate the season,” Caitlin Servian, the brand manager for Peeps, said in a statement.

This is the Sally Hansen brand’s latest limited-edition collection, with the beauty brand partnering with Sour Patch Kids, the ’90s sitcom “Friends” and Snapchat.

The collection is available now in mass market drugstores, food and e-commerce retailers nationwide, including Ulta Beauty, while supplies last.