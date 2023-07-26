×
EXCLUSIVE: Savage x Fenty Launches New Maternity Capsule Collection

The new capsule collection drops on Aug. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: In this image released on November 3, Simu Liu attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: In this image released on November 9, Marsai Martin attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: In this image released on November 9, Taraji P. Henson attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: In this image released on November 9, Rihanna attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
Savage x Fenty will launch its latest maternity capsule collection, designed by the brand’s creative director Rihanna — who during her pregnancies has modernized maternity style — on Aug. 9. The collection includes new bralette styles with extra support for new and expecting mothers. The pieces are inspired by some of the brand’s bestselling silhouettes, including Savage x Cotton, Floral Lace and Savage Not Sorry.

Essence Tatiana, savage x fenty, materntiy
Essence Tatiana for Savage x Fenty maternity capsule collection. courtesy photo

The new maternity styles feature signature detailing with added technical features such as front-facing straps for convenience, a full nursing sling with a neckline to underarm opening, a set of nursing clasps and an added row on the hook and eye closure of the bra for easy adjustability and an optimal fit.

BB2254021-4909, BB2254021-0886, BB2254021-0687
Savage x Fenty maternity capsule collection. courtesy photo

The cotton maternity bralette will be available in black caviar, platinum gray and navy blue. The floral lace maternity bralette and the Savage Not Sorry maternity bralette will be available in black caviar and purple lavender.

In true to Savage x Fenty’s long-standing commitment to carrying plus-sizes, the new bralettes come in an extensive size range from XS to 4X. Price points for the collection range from $34.95 to $39.95 for Savage x Fenty VIP members and $44.95 to $49.95 for non-VIP members.

In addition to the bralettes, the capsule collection includes an oversize graphic T-shirt that says “Make More Babies.” The collection will be available via savagexfenty.com and at select retail partners. The bralette styles will also be available at Babylist’s new showroom in Beverly Hills.

The campaign is fronted by models Tabria Majors and Essence Tatiana. Majors is well known in the world of plus-size modeling amassing 2 million followers on Instagram, while Tatiana is a curve model with more than 600,000 followers on Instagram.

The maternity collection comes at a fitting time, as Rihanna is pregnant with her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

