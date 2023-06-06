Everything to Know About Savage x Fenty’s Pride-themed Lingerie and Loungewear Styles

Rihanna’s brand Savage x Fenty is kicking off Pride Month will new styles that celebrate the LGBTQ community.

The latest Pride offerings include an assortment of lingerie and loungewear styles that can be mixed and matched to create individualized colorful looks. In addition, for the first time, Savage x Fenty lounge styles in “YOUniversal” sizing will be offered within the cross-category collection, featuring bold colors lightweight mesh fabric, crystal details and more.

A closer look at Savage x Fenty’s Pride offerings. COURTESY OF SAVAGE X

Among the new styles is the I Dare Hue assortment, which includes colorblocking mesh bras and panties, starburst-patterned crystal pasties and reversible sleep tops in neon colors. The I Dare Hue Mesh Bustier ($74.95) features mesh and microfiber panels with a pink and purple color-blocked design, adjustable crisscross straps and garter grips.

The I Dare Hue Jersey Boxers ($24.95) are a part of the loungewear styles, offered in two bold colors: Kelly Green and True Blue. The casual boxers include an X logo patch, a buttoned fly and an elasticized waist.

Along with the new Pride offerings, Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are partnering with the Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation to financially support organizations making a difference in the LGBTQ community.

Announced on the official Clara Lionel Foundation Instagram page Thursday, the Rihanna-helmed brands are also supporting the Black Trans Femmes in the Arts Collective and the Hetrick-Martin Institute, organizations that work to uplift and support LGBTQ youth and people of color.