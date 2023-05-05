Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Celebrates Fifth Anniversary With New Launches

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty intimates and loungewear line is celebrating its fifth anniversary with new product launches across their lingerie, lounge and sport categories.

The brand’s anniversary capsule collection features new styles and silhouettes, including the new Beneath the Surface mesh bustier, Xssential rib sets (featuring new ribbed material for at-home and outside wear) and the new Savage XXX Sport collection among their womenswear offerings.

Savage x Fenty loungewear, lingerie and Beneath the Surface bustier for fifth-anniversary capsule.

For menswear, the brand has introduced the new bandana-inspired Xssential Terry printed short and shirt sets and the lightweight Ripple Effect boxer briefs.

Savage x Fenty is also bringing back fan favorites for limited-edition bundles. For the first two weeks of May, the brand is offering five special bundles inspired by looks that the brand’s founder and CEO Rihanna has worn throughout the years.

The first bundle launched on Monday, the same day Rihanna attended this year’s Met Gala, showcasing her pregnancy in a white Valentino wedding gown. The brand will be releasing the bundles in drops through the next week.

Savage x Fenty Xssential rib collection.

At the end of March, Amazon surprised their customers and Savage x Fenty fans when the brand’s bras secretly went on sale with major markdowns. The bras are popular for their support, size inclusivity, lace details and multiple color options.

In August, Savage x Fenty expanded its offerings by adding loungewear. Described as “elevated basics,” the offerings included joggers, hoodies, T-shirts, onesies, slips, tank tops, shorts and leggings.

“At the core, Savage x Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,” Rihanna said in a statement when the loungewear launched. “The lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laid-back twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”

In November, Rihanna also released “Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4” on Prime Video.