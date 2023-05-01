Star Wars and Fossil Launch Limited-edition Watch and Jewelry Collection Inspired by Luke Skywalker, R2-D2 and Chewbacca

May the 4th be with you! To celebrate the 40-year anniversary of the “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” debut, Star Wars and Fossil are launching a special collection on Star Wars Day on Thursday. The collection will offer limited-edition timepieces, watches and jewelry that pay homage to fan favorites, including Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Han Solo and more.

The Han Solo watch from the Star Wars x Fossil collection, launching on May 4. Maria Webster

“We’re thrilled to share this special collection celebrating a story that has made such a cultural impact on generations and that, like Fossil, evokes a feeling of nostalgia for so many,” Melissa Lowenkron, chief brand officer of Fossil, said in a statement. “Made for fans by fans — we’re excited for people to discover the intricate details inspired by the film and to collect their favorite pieces from this exceptional collaboration.”

The watch from the Star Wars x Fossil collection, launching on May 4. Harper Ewing

With six styles to choose from, the limited-edition timepieces will come packaged in a collector’s box that includes cinematic sound effects, comic-book-style illustrations and a replica movie ticket pin.

The hoop earrings ($65) from the Star Wars X Fossil collection, launching on May 4.

Among the assortment is the Luke Skywalker timepiece ($270), with a glowing green lightsaber as the second hand.

The R2-D2 watch ($370) will include Japanese automatic movement, along with a minute hand shaped like the droid’s repair tool arm.

The R2-D2 ID plaque necklace ($85) from the Star Wars X Fossil collection. Maria Webster

A coordinating jewelry collection with designs based on characters including Yoda, R2-D2 and C-3PO will also be a part of the Star Wars x Fossil collection. The hoop earrings ($65) will spotlight the Rebellion logo and the two ID plaque necklaces, ($85) inspired by the droid, will include an etched R2-D2 design on one one and a C-3PO design on the other.

The collection is available beginning Thursday at Fossil.com and select Fossil retail stores.