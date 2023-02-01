×
Susan Lucci Releases Heart Necklace Jewelry Collection on ‘Today With Hoda & Jenna’

Twenty-five percent of proceeds go toward the American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign through Dec. 31.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 05: Susan Lucci attends The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Heart Association )
Susan Lucci attends The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 5, 2020, in New York City. Getty Images for American Heart

Susan Lucci appeared on “Today With Hoda & Jenna” this morning, wearing a heart-inspired dress.

In honor of her television segment, the legendary daytime soap opera actress wore a red dress with a V-shaped neckline and cold shoulder cutouts. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings, a diamond pendant necklace with a small heart and a ring. She completed her ensemble with leopard print heels.

The necklace Lucci wore is part of a new collection of jewelry she has launched in support of the American Heart Association. The necklace, named “Empower Your Heart,” comes in a silver and gold version and a pave diamond version. The price point for the silver and gold is $300, and the pavé diamond is $2,300. Twenty-five percent of proceeds go to the American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign through Dec. 31.

Lucci is an ambassador for the American Heart Association, and this month is American Heart Month. During her segment with the show’s hosts, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Lucci discussed her personal issues with heart disease, including how four years ago she came close to having a fatal heart attack.

Lucci also discussed the loss of her husband, Helmut Huber, who passed away last March. The actress went on to discuss the possibility of an “All My Children” reboot. The soap opera, which aired its first episode in 1970 and concluded its original run in 2011, helped catapult Lucci to daytime stardom. Lucci played the character Erica Kane for all 41 years of the show’s original run.

During her tenure on the show, Lucci was nominated 21 times for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She won once in 1999 after her 19th nomination.

Lucci’s involvement with the American Heart Association has also led to her involvement with Go Red for Women, the organization’s signature women’s heart health initiative.

