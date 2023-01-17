×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli Opens Permanent Store at Harrods

Business

Mark Weston Exits Dunhill After Five Years

Swarovski Illuminates Valentine’s Day With Glittering Collection of Hearts, Delicate Bows and More Symbols of Love

Just in time for the upcoming shopping day centered around love, the brand released new jewelry pieces in that theme.

A close up of the Volta bracelet from Swarovski's Valentine's Day campaign.
A close up of the Volta bracelet from Swarovski's Valentine's Day campaign. Courtesy of Swarovski

Swarovski revealed its latest collection, which is all about bold expressions of love.

A shot from the Swarovski Valentine's Day campaign.

A shot from the Swarovski Valentine’s Day campaign.

COURTESY OF SWAROVSKI

The new campaign comes just in time for Valentine’s Day and features the traditional shapes and colors associated with the holiday: hearts and pink, but with an added special delicate, romantic touch. In all Swarovski stores, the jewelry pieces can be seen displayed on metallic busts.

A close up of the Volta heart pendant from Swarovski's Valentine's Day campaign.

A close up of the Volta pendant from Swarovski’s Valentine’s Day campaign.

COURTESY OF SWAROVSKI

The campaign offers rings, necklaces, earrings, watches and even phone cases. On Monday, Swarovski posted official images of the pieces on its Instagram page, placing the adorned jewelry on a model who was painted in metallic pink all over.

Related Galleries

The Volta Bangle from Swarovski's Valentine's Day campaign.

The Volta Bangle from Swarovski’s Valentine’s Day campaign.

COURTESY OF SWAROVSKI

Other new jewelry from the Valentine’s Day campaign includes the Volta pendant ($300), a rhodium-plated pendant with a twirling pavé of bright clear crystals. The necklace, which comes to a maximum length of 29.5 inches, is inspired by a ribbon. The Volta cocktail ring ($225) is a number of bright clear crystals set in place using the chattonage technique reflecting a real bow. It has a round stone at the center.

A close up of the Volta cocktail ring from Swarovski's Valentine's Day campaign.

A close up of the Volta cocktail ring from Swarovski’s Valentine’s Day campaign.

COURTESY OF SWAROVSKI

The new collection also features the Matrix family, which includes the Matrix bracelet ($185), a rhodium-plated bracelet with a heart-shaped adornment in the center donned in baguette-cut clear crystals. Coming soon to the Swarovski site is the Volta choker ($550), an oversized statement necklace on a link chain, and the Volta necklace in a ruthenium graphite-plated black color ($195).

Swarovski continues to partner with other brands and releases special pieces in light of certain traditions and holidays. Just this month, paying homage to Austrian Empress Sissi and the Swarovski Stella family, the brand unveiled the 2023 Vienna Opera Ball Tiara. Designed by the brand’s creative director Giovanna Engelbert, the tiara comprises 435 crystals.

The full Valentine’s Day collection can be purchased online via swarovski.com and in stores.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Hot Summer Bags

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Swarovski Valentine's Day Collection Glitters With Hearts, Bows & Love

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad