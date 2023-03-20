Everything to Know About Telfar’s Live Price Clothing Collection 

Telfar Clemens continues to disrupt the fashion industry.

The designer, whose brand, Telfar, is most known for its shopping bag, is launching a clothing collection titled Telfar Live Price, which takes a special approach to the pricing of clothes.

Once released, the clothes will start selling at wholesale prices and rise each second until pieces reach the retail price. Once an item is sold out, however, the price of that item stays the same amount moving forward. Clemens spoke with “CBS News” on Monday to talk more about the collection, which is launching this month.

According to Clemens, the intention of the collection is to make sure everyone has access to his brand, with him promoting inclusion.

“You like clothes that you can afford and that will come to you and be able to work for you,” Clemens said on the news show, later adding, “The customer chooses the demand. I want people to be able to get the clothes and for the clothes to be able to have a life outside of what the average person can afford or not be too expensive.”

The upcoming collection will feature halter hoodies with the Telfar signature logo, split sweatpants, cutout jeans and crop hoodies. It will be released on March 27 at noon EST and drop new clothing items every week through April 24.

Telfar’s Live Price clothing collection joins a host of other launches and drops the designer has released. On Feb. 10, Telfar released the pill, a circle-shaped accessory that can be a makeup compact, small bag or organizer. In January, the brand released the first Telfar wallet, which is offered in 17 colors with Telfar Clemens initials embossed in the center.

Clemens launched his namesake brand in 2005 and since then his highly sought-after shopping bags have been worn by Wendy Williams, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid and Beyoncé. The brand has had collaborations with Ugg, Converse, Eastpak, Moose Knuckles and the Liberian Olympics team.