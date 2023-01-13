How to Buy the New Telfar Wallet With Embossed Logo and Genuine Leather

The newest item from Telfar is about to hit the market.

The front of the Telfar Wallet. COURTESY OF TELFAR

Telfar announced on Friday the release of its first wallet, posting a seconds-long product video of the piece. Releasing on Monday, the wallet retails for $144.

“THE TELFAR WALLET: you asked and asked and asked — we took our time AND DID IT RIGHT,” a portion of the Instagram caption read.

In the seconds-long product shot, a half-moon shaped wallet can be seen in a variety of vibrant colors. Another shot in the video shows the soon-to-be released item being opened — it fits full-size dollar bills, cards and other everyday wallet items.

The inside of the Telfar Wallet. COURTESY OF TELFAR

At 4.25 by 4.125 inches, the wallet is composed of 100 percent genuine leather and features the brand’s signature Telfar Clemens initials embossed on its front. It comes with six card compartments and a spacious cash pocket. The semicircular billfold wallet is offered in a slew of colors, similar to the brand’s wildly popular shopping bags.

The Telfar wallet colorway includes Chocolate, Double Mint, Bubblegum, Highlighter Yellow and Silver.

The wallet’s launch follows a December capsule collection with Moose Knuckles. The 24-piece ready-to-wear collection featured leather peacoats, quilted hoodies, sweatshirts and a quilted Moose Knuckles x Telfar bag.

In 2022, according to Rebag’s Clair report for 2022, Telfar bags exceeded legacy brands in resale market value.

“Based on Rebag’s Clair data, we estimate brand values based on the average retention value on the secondary market. Telfar items carry an average value retention of 195 percent on the secondary market, meaning that they appreciate to nearly twice as much as their original retail price,” Rebag chief executive officer Charles Gorra told WWD in October. “Hermès bags, meanwhile, carry an average 102 percent value retention at resale, while Louis Vuitton’s is 82 percent and Chanel’s is 87 percent.”

The Telfar wallet will be released on Jan. 23 at noon E.T. and will be sold online.