Tom Brady’s Apparel Brand Honors His Retirement Announcement With New Limited-edition ‘Forever12’ Collection

Tom Brady is already finding ways to keep busy after revealing his retirement (for a second time) on Thursday. The multi-Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback and entrepreneur is putting more focus on his Brady brand, which is now celebrating its first anniversary.

In honor of the news of Brady’s retirement, the Brady brand has released limited edition “Forever12” hoodies and T-shirts. Price points for the products range from $45 to $100.

Brady “Forever12” hoodie. courtesy photo

Some of the hoodies and T-shirts feature the word “Forever” emblazoned across them. One hoodie and one T-shirt features the word “ Forever” in bold red letters with a graphic of Brady’s back and his signature number 12 jersey.

In addition to the new “Forever12” limited-edition collection, the Brady brand has launched a new color of its best-selling underwear in heather crimson to coincide with Valentine’s Day. The new promotional images for the underwear feature a model in the product holding a puppy.

Brady “Forever12” T-shirt. courtesy photo

Outside of his fashion endeavors and recent retirement from the NFL, Brady also has a new film in his honor to celebrate. The film, “80 for Brady,” debuts in theaters Friday.

The film tells the story of four lifelong best friends who travel to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their favorite football player (obviously Tom Brady) compete against the Atlanta Falcons during Brady’s time with the New England Patriots. The movie stars Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin.

Heather crimson color underwear launch. courtesy photo

Brady recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film, opting for a minimalist look. For the occasion, the now former football player wore a leather jacket, black sweater, black pants, black sneakers and accessorized with a watch.

Brady announced on social media Wednesday that he is retiring “for good” from football after a 23-year career during which he won seven Super Bowls and set multiple records. In February 2022, Brady said he was retiring, but changed his mind 40 days later and played the past season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.