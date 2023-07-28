Vans x Barbie Collection Gives Punk Style a Pink Makeover With ’90s-inspired Prints: How to Buy and More Details

Vans is taking a step into the pink plastic world of Barbieland for its latest collection. Unveiled Thursday, the brand has collaborated with Barbie on a collection inspired by the authentic style of the Barbie dolls, with a real world 21st century twist.

The collection includes four unique footwear items that mesh Barbie’s iconic style with Vans’ punk-aesthetic, including ultra-high pink platforms for added height and ’90s nostalgic prints.

A closer look at the Vans x Barbie collection, available to shop July 28. Anna Koblish

Leading the collection is the SK8-Hi Tapered Stackform shoe ($115), which nods to Barbie’s classic style by coming in a pink-and-white colorway. For added Barbiecore touches, the shoe includes a custom silicone “B” keychain and a molded rubber bow heel scab.

“Translated through Vans ‘Off the Wall’ lens, the collection was created for the modern fashionista, showcasing the immediately recognizable Barbie style with a fresh perspective that uplifts inclusivity and diversity,” a representative for Vans said in a statement.

The Vans x Barbie rollout also includes more dainty items, such as the Vans x Barbie style 93 Dx shoe ($100), which has a mary jane silhouette with a custom bow buckle and a rubber toe cap. To create head-to-toe looks, the line offers accessories and clothing, including pink overalls ($110), mini backpacks ($50), crew sweatshirts and crop tops in a multicolor swirl pattern ($40).

Vans is one of the latest brand’s to collaborate with Barbie, in celebration of the recently released “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll. The live-action film, directed by Greta Gerwig, also stars Issa Rae, Kate Mckinnon, Dua Lipa and Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s go-to boy toy Ken.

Since its July 21 release at the box office “Barbie the Movie” has earned a fortune, making over $160 million opening weekend and becoming the highest-earning opening for a female director in the history of movies. Boohoo, Superga, Gap, Béis and Zara lead the other brands that have teamed with Barbie to release special collections.

In the past, Vans has collaborated with Fear of God, Kenzo, Kith, Rhude and Sandy Liang.

The full Vans x Barbie collection is now available at Vans retail locations and at Vans.com.