Friday’s Digital Daily: July 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Prada Beauty to Launch Makeup and Skin Care

Business

At Saks.com, a Sweeping Change in the Work Culture

Business

Can the Gap Get Back in the Pop Culture Game?

Vans x Barbie Collection Gives Punk Style a Pink Makeover With ’90s-inspired Prints: How to Buy and More Details

The footwear brand is the latest retailer to collaborate with the Corvette convertible driving, pink wearing, Los Angeles-based doll, in celebration of the "Barbie" film's recent release.

A closer look at the Vans x Barbie collection, available to shop July 28.
Los Angeles, CA - July 21: Jasmine Vaughn Perrett, 27, poses for a portrait dressed as "Barbie" outside a movie theater where "Barbie" is playing at AMC Century City on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Perrett says she loves Barbie because she loves a woman "who represents being beautiful and smart." (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: People dress up as the doll Barbie to attend the Barbie movie on July 21, 2023 in New York City. On the opening day, director Greta Gerwig's film "Barbie" sparked a Barbie-mania among fans who flocked to the theaters wearing their favorite Barbie-inspired attire. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - July 21: TChaka Cumberbatch, 36, poses for a portrait while dressed as "Barbie" outside a movie theater where "Barbie" is playing at AMC Century City on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: People dress up as the doll Barbie to attend the Barbie movie on July 21, 2023 in New York City. On the opening day, director Greta Gerwig's film "Barbie" sparked a Barbie-mania among fans who flocked to the theaters wearing their favorite Barbie-inspired attire. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
View ALL 10 Photos

Vans is taking a step into the pink plastic world of Barbieland for its latest collection. Unveiled Thursday, the brand has collaborated with Barbie on a collection inspired by the authentic style of the Barbie dolls, with a real world 21st century twist.

The collection includes four unique footwear items that mesh Barbie’s iconic style with Vans’ punk-aesthetic, including ultra-high pink platforms for added height and ’90s nostalgic prints.

A closer look at the Vans X Barbie collection, available to shop July 28.
A closer look at the Vans x Barbie collection, available to shop July 28.

Leading the collection is the SK8-Hi Tapered Stackform shoe ($115), which nods to Barbie’s classic style by coming in a pink-and-white colorway. For added Barbiecore touches, the shoe includes a custom silicone “B” keychain and a molded rubber bow heel scab.

“Translated through Vans ‘Off the Wall’ lens, the collection was created for the modern fashionista, showcasing the immediately recognizable Barbie style with a fresh perspective that uplifts inclusivity and diversity,” a representative for Vans said in a statement.

A closer look at the Vans X Barbie collection, available to shop July 28.
A closer look at the Vans x Barbie collection, available to shop July 28.

The Vans x Barbie rollout also includes more dainty items, such as the Vans x Barbie style 93 Dx shoe ($100), which has a mary jane silhouette with a custom bow buckle and a rubber toe cap. To create head-to-toe looks, the line offers accessories and clothing, including pink overalls ($110), mini backpacks ($50), crew sweatshirts and crop tops in a multicolor swirl pattern ($40).

Vans is one of the latest brand’s to collaborate with Barbie, in celebration of the recently released “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll. The live-action film, directed by Greta Gerwig, also stars Issa Rae, Kate Mckinnon, Dua Lipa and Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s go-to boy toy Ken.

A closer look at the Vans X Barbie collection, available to shop July 28.
A closer look at the Vans x Barbie collection, available to shop July 28.

Since its July 21 release at the box office “Barbie the Movie” has earned a fortune, making over $160 million opening weekend and becoming the highest-earning opening for a female director in the history of movies. Boohoo, Superga, Gap, Béis and Zara lead the other brands that have teamed with Barbie to release special collections.

In the past, Vans has collaborated with Fear of God, Kenzo, Kith, Rhude and Sandy Liang.

The full Vans x Barbie collection is now available at Vans retail locations and at Vans.com.

Vans x Barbie Collection Goes Punk: How to Buy the Sneakers & Clothes

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

