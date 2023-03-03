Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney’s 100th Anniversary With Animated Films-inspired Collection

Vera Bradley has collaborated with Walt Disney Company to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary and a century of animated and fantasy films.

The accessories brand and global conglomerate have teamed up for a collection featuring characters from hit Disney properties and franchises, including “Alice in Wonderland,” “Bambi,” “Snow White” and “Winnie the Pooh.”

The new collaboration explores classic Vera Bradley styles reimagined with Disney characters. Products in the collection include handbags, backpacks, travel bags, accessories, home goods and apparel.

Vera Bradley x Disney Travel Duffle Bag.

Released on Thursday, the collection is available on Vera Bradley’s website, verabradley.com. The capsule is divided into three categories, including Disney Classics on the Green, the Disney Snow White Collection and the Disney Classics Swirl.

It has been 100 years since Disney’s founder, Walt Disney, launched the company. In 1923, Disney moved to Hollywood with the original plan of becoming a live-action film director. Disney, along with his brother Roy Disney, formed Disney Brothers Studio, which would eventually become The Walt Disney Company. In 1928, the brothers had their first hit when they developed the character Mickey Mouse, the beloved mascot and cartoon character now famous worldwide.

Vera Bradley x Disney Backpack.

A quick Instagram video for the campaign shows an image of flowers, forest and foliage, all things associated with many Disney fairytales and stories. Floral patterns make up the prints in this collection, intertwined around Disney characters.

Vera Bradley has done several collaborations. In 2019, the company partnered with Starbucks Asia for an eight-piece collection of drinkware and stationery. That same year, Vera Bradley also collaborated with Crocs on a footwear collection with four silhouettes and 12 styles.