×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Women’s RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Neuroscents Stir Up Emotions

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney’s 100th Anniversary With Animated Films-inspired Collection

The collection features notable Disney characters like Snow White and Winnie the Pooh.

Vera Bradley and Disney collaboration.
Vera Bradley x Disney Tote. courtesy photo

Vera Bradley has collaborated with Walt Disney Company to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary and a century of animated and fantasy films.

The accessories brand and global conglomerate have teamed up for a collection featuring characters from hit Disney properties and franchises, including “Alice in Wonderland,” “Bambi,” “Snow White” and “Winnie the Pooh.”

The new collaboration explores classic Vera Bradley styles reimagined with Disney characters. Products in the collection include handbags, backpacks, travel bags, accessories, home goods and apparel.

Related Galleries

Vera Bradley x Disney Travel Duffle Bag.

Released on Thursday, the collection is available on Vera Bradley’s website, verabradley.com. The capsule is divided into three categories, including Disney Classics on the Green, the Disney Snow White Collection and the Disney Classics Swirl.

It has been 100 years since Disney’s founder, Walt Disney, launched the company. In 1923, Disney moved to Hollywood with the original plan of becoming a live-action film director. Disney, along with his brother Roy Disney, formed Disney Brothers Studio, which would eventually become The Walt Disney Company. In 1928, the brothers had their first hit when they developed the character Mickey Mouse, the beloved mascot and cartoon character now famous worldwide.

Vera Bradley x Disney Backpack.

A quick Instagram video for the campaign shows an image of flowers, forest and foliage, all things associated with many Disney fairytales and stories. Floral patterns make up the prints in this collection, intertwined around Disney characters.

Vera Bradley has done several collaborations. In 2019, the company partnered with Starbucks Asia for an eight-piece collection of drinkware and stationery. That same year, Vera Bradley also collaborated with Crocs on a footwear collection with four silhouettes and 12 styles.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Vera Bradley Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad