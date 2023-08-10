×
Vera Bradley Collaborates With NFL on Sporty Capsule Collection With Preppy Twists: How to Buy and More Details

Repping your favorite team just got trendier.

Vera Bradley x NFL collection, kansas city chiefs
Vera Bradley x NFL Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley is putting a sporty spin on their preppy staples, teaming up with the National Football League on a collection of accessories.

Featuring a bandana print, Vera Bradley x NFL’s line includes seven items ideal for casualwear or game day, each branded with the colors of top football teams.

All of the new gear is available to shop now on Vera Bradley’s website and nflshop.com. Select items can also be purchased at some stadium team shops.

Vera Bradley x NFL

“We’re proud to partner with the NFL to help Vera Bradley enthusiasts and football fans alike show their team spirit,” Jackie Ardrey, chief executive officer of Vera Bradley, said in a press release. “Women and girls make up 47 percent of the NFL fan base, and we’re excited to make their game-watching experience even more fun by adding playful and approachable Vera Bradley style to game-day essentials.”

The collection includes a small backpack ($105) and tote bag ($110), as well as a duffel bag ($145), zip wristlet ($65) and cosmetic case ($50), all of which are crafted from recycled cotton.

Additionally, there’s a Vera Bradley x NFL crossbody purse ($75), which is sized to comply with venue requirements.

Vera Bradley x NFL

Other items are staples for tailgates, including a cooler ($110), large car tote ($90) and Vera Bradley x NFL fleece throw blanket ($95).

Currently, the range features branded merch for 20 teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Giants and the New England Patriots. Vera Bradley plans to expand the collection’s offerings to all 32 NFL teams in 2024.

Vera Bradley x NFL Collection Puts Preppy Spin on Sport Merch: Details

