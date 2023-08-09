Candice Swanepoel, Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bündchen Return to Victoria’s Secret for ‘The Icon’ Campaign

Supermodels Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen and Candice Swanepoel are stepping back into the Victoria’s Secret spotlight as part of the lingerie company’s latest campaign.

On Wednesday, Victoria’s Secret revealed The Icon collection, a new line of lace bras, underwear, slips and robes featuring the brand’s trademark monogram logo print.

Photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled by Camilla Nickerson, the campaign features familiar faces from the ’90s and 2000s, as well as new model-ambassadors Paloma Elesser, Adut Akech, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber.

The Icon collection includes a first-of-its-kind push-up demi bra, which is crafted with foam cups designed to mold to the wearer’s shape, with convertible straps.

“The Icon collection was made to enhance one’s natural shape while staying true to the supportive and seamless look that we love,” said the brand’s chief design officer, Janie Schaffer, in a press release. “It’s an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe, while reinforcing that we are all icons.”

Available in Victoria’s Secret stores starting Thursday, The Icon collection comes in sizes 32A-44DDD and XS-XXL. Pricing starts at $18.50 for underwear, $54.95 for bras and $34.95 for lingerie. Members of the Victoria’s Secret Collective Loyalty Program can purchase the collection online now, with international release dates to be announced.

Candice Swanepoel and Emily Ratajkowski for The Icon by Victoria’s Secret.

Several models from The Icon campaign will feature in Victoria’s Secret’s rebooted fashion show, which was canceled in 2019. “Victoria’s Secret: World Tour,” a feature film, platforms up-and-coming global creatives specializing in several mediums, including art and fashion design.

Victoria’s Secret may be abandoning its original fashion show format, but similar to its previous television specials, the brand is still tapping into top musical talent. Premiering Sept. 26 on Amazon Prime Video, Doja Cat will headline “World Tour,” following in the footsteps of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show acts like Rihanna, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd.