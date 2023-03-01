Brands and Retailers Celebrating Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day With Conversations, Donations and More

Since 1987, March has been recognized as Women’s History Month, which celebrates the contributions women have made to American culture and society. The message is amplified worldwide on March 8 for International Women’s Day, when topics like gender parity, pay equity, bodily autonomy and empowerment gain visibility globally.

Last year, women’s rights — the advances and the setbacks — were at the forefront of conversation, ranging from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, resulting in the loss of federally protected abortion rights, to female-led protests that swept Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, who died while detained by morality police after being accused of improperly wearing a head scarf.

Throughout March, companies are showing support in a variety of ways, including sharing messages of empowerment, roundtables, donations, exclusive collections and other forms of activism.

Here, a roundup of some companies that are celebrating women in March. Come back for updates.

Saks Off 5th

The retailer has partnered with The Financial Diet for the “Founding Our Future” conversation on March 8 at Chelsea Table + Stage in New York. The event includes a recording of The Financial Confessions podcast with TFD’s chief executive officer Chelsea Fagan and Saks Off 5th president and CEO Paige Thomas. Topics will highlight community building, mentorship and more. Ticket sales will be donated to ACLU.

Ancient Greek Sandals

For products purchased on March 8, 10 percent of all sales will be donated to Lean In, which supports mentorship and equitable workplaces.

Lele Sadoughi

The brand’s third annual headband design contest will see its winning design produced with 10 percent of its proceeds donated to Save the Children in support of women and children affected by earthquakes in Turkey, Syria and other locations.

M.Gemi

The footwear and accessories brand collaborated with creative studio Lefty’s Right Mind on a capsule collection honoring iconic female artists, including Frida Kahlo, Alma Thomas, Artemisia Gentileschi and Lee Krasner. The pieces will be auctioned throughout the month, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Girls Inc., in support of its mission to help girls navigate social barriers.

Dolce Vita

On March 8, Dolce Vita will donate $1 per purchase to the Center for Reproductive Rights. The organization, which advocates for women’s bodily autonomy, will also be the brand’s sole option for consumers to make donations at checkout and online throughout March.

Zadig & Voltaire

Throughout March, the brand will donate a portion of sales to Girls Inc., an organization dedicated to fostering self-confidence and leadership skills in girls.