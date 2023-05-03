×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Net-a-porter Appeals to Big Spenders With Minimalist Looks

Beauty

Sephora U.S. Names Chief Marketing Officer

Business

Kanye West and Yeezy Ordered to Pay $300,000 to Brooklyn Creator

Yung Gravy Collaborates With Dr Pepper for Strawberries and Cream Merch Collection and Soda-inspired Tribute Rap Song

The rapper and the soft drink brand have released a collaboration that even includes a literal gravy boat.

Yung Gravy, Dr Pepper collaboration merch, strawberries and cream
Yung Gravy for Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream. courtesy photo

Soft drink brand Dr Pepper and rapper Yung Gravy have collaborated for a music and apparel collaboration.

Yung Gravy released a new single and music video inspired by the collection on his TikTok and YouTube Channel. The song, titled “Strawberries & Creamin’,” is an homage to the latest Dr Pepper product, Strawberries and Cream.

Yung Gravy, Dr Pepper, Strawberries and Cream song, merch
Yung Gravy for Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream.

The co-branded apparel for the collaboration is custom and available on the social commerce marketplace Ntwrk. The new Strawberries and Cream beverage features the original 23 Dr Pepper flavors swirled with a layer of strawberries with a smooth, creamy finish.

Related Galleries

Yung Gravy is best known for his songs including “oops!” and “Betty.” Dr Pepper was attracted to work with the singer because of his “smooth and soulful baritone voice.”

Yung Gravy, Dr Pepper, Strawberries and Cream
Yung Gravy for Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream.

The new music video depicts Yung Gravy navigating an animated world full of flashy cars, pool parties, soda pyrotechnics and a one-of-a-kind pink tiger.

“We are thrilled to have teamed up with Yung Gravy to create this track inspired by our new product,” said senior vice president of Dr Pepper brand marketing John Alvarado in a statement.

“Yung Gravy’s playful energy and distinct persona have captivated his audience, and we can’t wait to see what Dr Pepper and Yung Gravy fans think of the new track and merchandise line, which leans into both our brand and Yung Gravy’s creativity and uniqueness.”

Yung Gravy, Dr Pepper, Strawberries and Cream
Yung Gravy for Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream.

“I was honored to write a song for the legendary Dr Pepper and to celebrate their new Strawberries & Cream flavor. ‘Strawberries & Creamin’ is some classic Gravy, and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it. Oh, and the Gravy x Dr Pepper merch collab we made is sensational,” said Yung Gravy in a statement.

The exclusive merchandise designed with Yung Gravy’s team features a three-piece bundle, and as a nod to Dr Pepper’s 23 unique flavors, only 23 bundles will be available for consumers to win for $1.23.

The bundle features a gravy boat, a silk-collared shirt modeled after the rapper’s signature button-downs and custom vinyl-inspired drink coasters. The drawing to win the product opens Wednesday and closes on May 11 at 2 p.m. EST when Ntwrk will host a live episode to choose the winners and interact with the products live.

Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream debuted in February 2023 as part of the brand’s permanent drink lineup.

WWD gets an inside look at The Met’s Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, exhibit

Walking Through The Met’s Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty Exhibit

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad