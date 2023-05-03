Yung Gravy Collaborates With Dr Pepper for Strawberries and Cream Merch Collection and Soda-inspired Tribute Rap Song

Soft drink brand Dr Pepper and rapper Yung Gravy have collaborated for a music and apparel collaboration.

Yung Gravy released a new single and music video inspired by the collection on his TikTok and YouTube Channel. The song, titled “Strawberries & Creamin’,” is an homage to the latest Dr Pepper product, Strawberries and Cream.

Yung Gravy for Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream.

The co-branded apparel for the collaboration is custom and available on the social commerce marketplace Ntwrk. The new Strawberries and Cream beverage features the original 23 Dr Pepper flavors swirled with a layer of strawberries with a smooth, creamy finish.

Yung Gravy is best known for his songs including “oops!” and “Betty.” Dr Pepper was attracted to work with the singer because of his “smooth and soulful baritone voice.”

Yung Gravy for Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream.

The new music video depicts Yung Gravy navigating an animated world full of flashy cars, pool parties, soda pyrotechnics and a one-of-a-kind pink tiger.

“We are thrilled to have teamed up with Yung Gravy to create this track inspired by our new product,” said senior vice president of Dr Pepper brand marketing John Alvarado in a statement.

“Yung Gravy’s playful energy and distinct persona have captivated his audience, and we can’t wait to see what Dr Pepper and Yung Gravy fans think of the new track and merchandise line, which leans into both our brand and Yung Gravy’s creativity and uniqueness.”

Yung Gravy for Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream.

“I was honored to write a song for the legendary Dr Pepper and to celebrate their new Strawberries & Cream flavor. ‘Strawberries & Creamin’ is some classic Gravy, and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it. Oh, and the Gravy x Dr Pepper merch collab we made is sensational,” said Yung Gravy in a statement.

The exclusive merchandise designed with Yung Gravy’s team features a three-piece bundle, and as a nod to Dr Pepper’s 23 unique flavors, only 23 bundles will be available for consumers to win for $1.23.

The bundle features a gravy boat, a silk-collared shirt modeled after the rapper’s signature button-downs and custom vinyl-inspired drink coasters. The drawing to win the product opens Wednesday and closes on May 11 at 2 p.m. EST when Ntwrk will host a live episode to choose the winners and interact with the products live.

Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream debuted in February 2023 as part of the brand’s permanent drink lineup.