×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: July 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior’s Reprised Shenzhen Show Garners More Than 130 Million Views Online

Fashion

Fall 2024 Couture Trend: Tailoring

Business

Kendra Scott Looks for New Investor

Zara Releases Barbie Collection With Ken-inspired Boxers, Beauty Products, Pop-up Events and More

The brand's capsule collection is inspired by the upcoming summer film, which will see a July 21 theatre release.

Zara's Barbie collection, available July 17.
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 133 Photos

In anticipation of the “Barbie” movie’s premiere on July 21, Zara is encouraging everyone to play dress-up. On Friday, the brand announced its new collection that draws inspiration from the many Barbies and Kens in the upcoming film.

Zara's Barbie collection, available July 17.
Zara’s Barbie collection, available July 17. Courtesy of Zara

The capsule collection will include both menswear and womenswear, including a pink sharp-lapel pajama set with an embroidered “B,” a strapless chevron-print swimsuit and white boxers with “Ken” adorning the band.

In addition, the collaboration will also offer beauty products and home decor. The main colorway for the collection is pink, of course, but it also incorporates black, silver, glitter and gold accents for versatility.

Zara's Barbie collection, available July 17.
Zara’s Barbie collection, available Monday. Courtesy of Zara

Related Articles

The collection even features styles inspired by Margot Robbie‘s and Ryan Gosling‘s outfits from “Barbie,” including a pink gingham dress with an A-line silhouette. The line’s denim vest set (with a pink bandana scarf) is based on Gosling’s Western-inspired outfit showcased in one of the film’s trailers.

Zara's Barbie collection, available July 17.
Zara’s Barbie collection. Courtesy of Zara

To help the collection come to life, Zara is hosting a series of two pop-ups in New York City and Paris. Under the direction of Random Studio, the pop-ups will be modeled after the “Barbie Dreamhouse,” but with human-scale aspects.

Zara's Barbie collection, available July 17.
Zara’s Barbie collection. Courtesy of Zara

Both pop-ups will have life-size fitting rooms and a vending machine that rotates the shelves of products. The spaces will also explore the boundaries between real and imaginary, showcasing screens that frame scenes from a handcrafted digital Barbie universe, which people can physically look into.

From Monday to July 30, the Paris pop-up will be at Zara’s Champs-Élysées store, while the New York pop-up will he held at the brand’s SoHo Store. Also on Monday, Zara’s Barbie collection will be available to shop on zara.com and in selected stores worldwide.

Zara Releases Barbie Collection With Apparel, Beauty Products and More

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad