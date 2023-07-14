Zara Releases Barbie Collection With Ken-inspired Boxers, Beauty Products, Pop-up Events and More

In anticipation of the “Barbie” movie’s premiere on July 21, Zara is encouraging everyone to play dress-up. On Friday, the brand announced its new collection that draws inspiration from the many Barbies and Kens in the upcoming film.

Zara ’s Barbie collection, available July 17. Courtesy of Zara

The capsule collection will include both menswear and womenswear, including a pink sharp-lapel pajama set with an embroidered “B,” a strapless chevron-print swimsuit and white boxers with “Ken” adorning the band.

In addition, the collaboration will also offer beauty products and home decor. The main colorway for the collection is pink, of course, but it also incorporates black, silver, glitter and gold accents for versatility.

Zara’s Barbie collection, available Monday. Courtesy of Zara

The collection even features styles inspired by Margot Robbie‘s and Ryan Gosling‘s outfits from “Barbie,” including a pink gingham dress with an A-line silhouette. The line’s denim vest set (with a pink bandana scarf) is based on Gosling’s Western-inspired outfit showcased in one of the film’s trailers.

Zara’s Barbie collection. Courtesy of Zara

To help the collection come to life, Zara is hosting a series of two pop-ups in New York City and Paris. Under the direction of Random Studio, the pop-ups will be modeled after the “Barbie Dreamhouse,” but with human-scale aspects.

Zara’s Barbie collection. Courtesy of Zara

Both pop-ups will have life-size fitting rooms and a vending machine that rotates the shelves of products. The spaces will also explore the boundaries between real and imaginary, showcasing screens that frame scenes from a handcrafted digital Barbie universe, which people can physically look into.

From Monday to July 30, the Paris pop-up will be at Zara’s Champs-Élysées store, while the New York pop-up will he held at the brand’s SoHo Store. Also on Monday, Zara’s Barbie collection will be available to shop on zara.com and in selected stores worldwide.