Brad Mondo’s Xmondo Hair Color Line Launches at Sally Beauty

Brad Mondo, hairstylist and founder of Xmondo, has launched eight vibrant semipermanent hair color shades from his line with Sally Beauty. The new release mark Xmondo’s first retail distribution.

Sally Beauty, a retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, has long been a dream partner for the hairstylist and influencer, who practically grew up in a hair salon — Mondo’s dad owned a salon when he was growing up, and as a teenager, that’s where he became obsessed with hair care products.

Xmondo Super Purple semipermanent hair color courtesy photo

“I was infatuated with the idea of transforming yourself and inspiring confidence through changing hair colors and hair styles,” Mondo said. “I started Xmondo because I was gravitating toward creating my own formulas and I want to help make people’s hair better post-coloring. After I found success on social media and had the funds to start my own brand I knew exactly what I wanted to create.”

Xmondo Super Gloss

Mondo has a personal relationship with Sally Beauty that goes back to his early days as a hairstylist, as it was his go-to store for hair supplies. The retailer is the largest U.S. distributor of semipermanent hair colors.

“A lot of my fans on social media who watch my reaction videos shop at Sally Beauty,” Mondo said. “It was a full-circle moment to join Sally Beauty where so many of people who tune into my social media channels are already customers there.”

For the first collection drop, the retailer selected eight colors, including Super Pink, Super Red, Super Blue, Super Purple, Berry, Turquoise, Slate Gray and Super Gloss Intensive Glossing Treatment (clear). To select the colors, Mondo, who has 20 shades available on his Amazon store and for direct-to-consumer sales, chose eight of his top sellers to see how they would perform at his first wholesale venture.

Key ingredients in Xmondo hair care color include bond builder to support and restore damaged hair fibers, hyaluronic acid to lock in water molecules and hydrolyzed vegetable protein to restore damaged hair.

While direct-to-consumer is the main focus and number-one money-maker for Xmondo right now, Mondo said he hopes to see his revenue streams diversify with this new partnership with Sally Beauty and wholesale become a bigger part of the business. Mondo said he sees the partnership as a way to become more accessible to his customers and a chance for them to no longer pay for shipping and handling with the ability to shop at physical stores.

Mondo has a great deal of respect for his customers, and when he is working on developing new products, he considers their feedback. One of his top hair care tips is to make sure to always have a good shampoo and conditioner and never treat dry hair with a bond-boosting product. “An understanding of your hair type is very important,” he said.

Xmondo officially launched at Sally Beauty retail locations on Tuesday. The price point for the product is $24.99.