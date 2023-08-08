Ciara Announces Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Russell Wilson in Artistic Music Video Highlighting Her Baby Bump

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expanding their family.

On Tuesday, the “Level Up” star took to social media to post a pregnancy reveal that showcased her growing baby bump in Herb Ritts-like video photography. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️” Ciara captioned the Instagram post, which currently has more than 450,000 likes.

In the dimly lit black-and white video, Ciara can be seen at the edge of a large pool facing the front of the camera before turning to the side to show her belly. In the background, Ciara’s new single “How We Roll” featuring Chris Brown can be heard playing, the lyrics of which include Ciara’s caption.

The single marked the first time in 13 years Ciara and Brown have collaborated on a song together, previously going viral for their dance-heavy performance at the 2008 BET Awards.

Ciara and Wilson, who is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, have been married since 2016. They share Win and Sienna together. Ciara’s son Future is from a previous relationship with the rapper of the same name.

Wilson and Ciara usually make headlines for their healthy relationship, business endeavors and standout style moments.

The pair last drew a large number of eyes with their arrival to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. For the occasion, Ciara wore a fully sheer Dundas crystal-embellished dress with a cowl neckline; her post on social media amassed more than 900,000 likes.

The news of Ciara’s pregnancy joins a slew of other things the singer is working on. Earlier in August, Ciara, her daughter Sienna and her eldest son Future appeared in a campaign part of the Gap and LoveShackFancy collaboration. Future, who is now 9 years old, first modeled for Gap in 2017.

“He was the first in our family to do that,” Ciara told WWD on Aug. 1. “I was looking at my daughter, and I go, ‘Gosh, I hope she can do a campaign like her brother did with Gap.’ And then I literally get a phone call like a week later after actually talking about that, manifesting that, [telling me], ‘Gap has an amazing collaboration with LoveShackFancy and would love for you and your baby to be a part of.’”

In addition, Ciara is also releasing her forthcoming E.P. “CiCi,” on Aug. 18.