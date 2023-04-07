Donald Glover Brightens the Red Carpet in Neon Green Valentino Jacket at GQ Global Creativity Awards

Donald Glover attended the inaugural GQ Global Creativity Awards, wearing Valentino. The event was held at the WSA in New York on Thursday.

The actor and musician wore a neon green jacket over a classic white shirt, black tie and black trousers from Valentino. He slipped into black leather boots also from the Italian brand to complete the look.

Donald Glover attended GQ ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 6 in New York City. Getty Images

Glover’s look was from Valentino’s fall 2023 collection. With the collection, WWD said the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli “transformed the necktie, a symbol of uniformity, into something resembling freedom of expression.”

To create his look for this year’s event, Glover worked with stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who also collaborates with Barry Keoghan, Ben Affleck and James Marsden.

Glover was one of the honorees at this year’s Global Creativity Awards and received his own GQ cover in honor of the occasion.

As an actor, writer and producer, Glover created the popular FX series “Atlanta,” which won him various accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. As a musician, his song “Redbone” reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned him his first Grammy Award. In 2018, Glover released the controversial song “This is America,” which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and went on to win four Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Record of Year.

For two years, Glover collaborated with Adidas, giving his take on classic Adidas silhouettes. He also collaborated with sneaker brand New Balance.

The GQ Global Creativity Awards celebrates the world’s most inspiring creatives. This year’s honorees included Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook, Donald Glover, Karol G, “Squid Game” actress Hoyeon Jung, electric skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, William Strobeck and fashion designers, Yohji Yamamoto, Grace Wales Bonner and Gaetano Pesce.