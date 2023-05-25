Georgina Rodriguez Shines in Glittery Black Dress at amfAR Gala 2023 in Cannes

Georgina Rodriguez arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes, France, on Thursday, showcasing her spin on a classic black dress.

The influencer and reality star wore a black off-the-shoulder cocktail dress covered in sequins with a thigh-high slit designed by Ali Karoui. She coordinated the dress with black sequin pumps from Le Silla.

Georgina Rodriguez Getty Images for Aston Martin

Rodriguez completed her ensemble accessorizing with a statement diamond and purple gemstone necklace, a diamond statement ring, a diamond and red gemstone ring and a diamond bracelet, all from Chopard.

This isn’t the first time Rodriguez has worked with Ali Karoui. In January, at the 2023 Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, the influencer wore a midnight blue hooded dress with opera gloves custom designed by Karoui. The designer created the look for Rodriguez in just 24 hours, and she was styled for that event by Kollin Carter, who is best known as the stylist to rap superstar Cardi B.

Georgina Rodriguez Getty Images for Aston Martin

Rodriguez might be best known to many as Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner and the mother of two of his children, but she’s also a businesswoman and has secured many successful brand partnerships as an influencer. In June 2022, she fronted Genny’s fall ad campaign portraying designs from the brand’s fall 2022 line.

Georgina Rodriguez Corbis via Getty Images

The influencer is also the star of her own Netflix reality series “I Am Georgina,” which gives fans and viewers insight into the woman behind the public person and curated Instagram images. Season one of the docuseries premiered in January 2022, while season two was released in March.

The 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes was hosted by Queen Latifah. The event, which raises funds and awareness for HIV and AIDS research, featured performances by Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Gladys Knight and Adam Lambert. Chopard was the signature sponsor of this year’s event.