Jessica Chastain Means Business in Checkered Power Suit for SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations

Jessica Chastain attended the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for her 2022 Showtime miniseries “George & Tammy” on Wednesday in Los Angeles, in a gray-and-red checkered tailored power suit with a black undershirt. She coordinated the suit with candy pink pointy-toe heels.

Jessica Chastain Getty Images

The event brought Chastain together with her “George & Tammy” costar Michael Shannon. The two played the respective title roles in the miniseries.

During the panel discussion, the two spoke about their work on the film and how they brought the story of this iconic music couple to life.

“George & Tammy” follows the story of country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones and how their tumultuous love inspired some of the most notable country songs of the decade.

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Getty Images

Chastain is considered a contender for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work on the series. If she is nominated and wins, that would put her one award away from the triple crown of acting awards, which includes the Oscar, Emmy and Tony.

Chastain won the 2022 Oscar for Best Actress for “Through the Eyes of Tammy Faye.” The award marked her first win after previous nominations for Best Supporting Actress for “The Help” and Best Actress for “Zero Dark Thirty.” She was nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for “A Doll’s House” at this year’s Tony Awards, but the award ultimately went to Jodie Comier for “Prima Facie.”

As a Hollywood leading lady, Chastain also has the love and support of many fashion brands. She has been a campaign star for Gucci, starring in the brand’s October 2022 watch campaign. She also regularly wears Gucci gowns for red-carpet events.