Penélope Cruz Puts Whimsical Spin on Tweed Dress With Colorful Feathers at Chanel’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Penélope Cruz arrived at Chanel’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, in a classic Chanel look with a twist.

The Oscar-winning actress wore one of the brand’s signature tweed dresses with white appliquéd feather trim. She coordinated the look with black round-toe pumps and a Chanel top handle bag.

Penelope Cruz attends the Chanel fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7. Getty Images

Chanel’s fall 2023 runway show was characterized by WWD as an ode to the camellia flower. Images of the flower appeared on various Chanel garments from trenchcoats to sweaters.

Cruz has worked with the brand since 1999. In an interview pre-show with WWD, the actress reminisced about her 2022 Oscars dress when she and her husband, Javier Bardem, received his-and-her best acting nominations.

Penelope Cruz attends the Chanel fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7. Getty Images

Cruz is starring in the upcoming film “Ferrari” opposite Adam Driver and directed by Michael Mann.

Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show was held at the Grand Palais Éphémère on the final day of Paris Fashion Week’s fall 2023 season. The collection was inspired by the brand’s signature camellia flower, seen across numerous pieces designed by Virginie Viard. The show drew many celebrities to the front row, including Jennie, H.E.R., Sophia Richie, Zoe Saldaña, FKA Twigs, Dianna Agron and Penelope Cruz.

Paris Fashion Week previewed upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlighted new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season included Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and marked the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.