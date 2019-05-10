Christopher Kane Pre-Fall 2019

Marilyn Monroe captured Christopher Kane’s imagination for pre-fall, in particular images of the late actress shot by John Vachon in the Canadian Rockies when the actress was filming “River of No Return” in 1953. The designer fused this Hollywood glamour girl aesthetic with his love of diamanté sparkle, flashes of lace and Latex, and the result was an arty, color packed. It was filled with full skirts or midi-dresses with deep V-necks covered in big, scribbled black dots, and jackets with strings of diamanté snaking across the front. Kane built lace into chain mail tops or whipped it into long-sleeved blouses and dresses adorned with white pearl fringe. There was Latex galore, including a feather-light lime green dress with a high collar and diamanté adornments and wacky shoes with inflatable Latex straps. The collection took a surreal turn with octopus-inspired sweaters and skinny dresses with multiple arms and then circled back to Marilyn in the form of a candy pink sweatshirt with thrusting Eighties shoulders, adorned with an image of the actress cuddling a white cat.